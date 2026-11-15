Thanks to AI, there has been a rise in the number of scams, most of which are implemented through basic SMS messages and voice calls. Not everyone will get a call from a scammer, but we all get unwanted calls from a number of businesses on a daily basis. While these may not be annoying the first time, it can get tiring when you are bombarded with spam calls and SMS messages during work or even when you are relaxing.

Since 2007, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented the Do Not Call (DND) framework. These are both a set of rules (for operators) and a technical framework, which basically protects mobile subscribers from receiving a barrage of unwanted calls and SMS on a daily basis. It is a nationwide system which covers all cellular service providers.

What are the limitations of the DND service?

It's wise to note that TRAI's DND framework will not block out every single unwanted call or SMS, but basically reduce it. If you recently purchased a new mobile number, and are constantly getting calls from banks, credit card companies, insurance, real estate, there's a good chance that you have not turned on DND.

TRAI basically provides the backbone by both setting the rules, providing the framework, and providing guidelines for operators. This involves forcing every operator to set up a DND registration system for their subscribers and by defining what qualifies to be blocked and what doesn't.

Some operators will also let you choose between full or partial DND. A full DND block basically reduces both calls and SMS. Meanwhile, a partial DND block will reduce calls, while the subscriber will continue to receive SMS messages.

You can play your part as well by simply downloading TRAI's DND app. Simply download the app, register your mobile number and start reporting numbers as spam calls or SMS. Once a report is sent, the user gets a reference number for the registered complaint.

Lastly, users who register their numbers do not need to worry about useful SMS or calls, they receive from their banks or organisations as the DND service mainly focuses on unwanted commercial communication, which usually comes from telemarketers.

However, the “DND service”, as it is broadly referred to, isn't switched on by default for every new SIM card handed out by an operator. Subscribers will need to manually activate the same, which can be accomplished using SMS, calls, website or the operator's app.

Using TRAI's DND registration

Users can simply send START 0 to the 1909 to register their number for a full DND service. Alternatively, users from any operator can also call TRAI's DND helpline in 1909 and then follow the IVR instructions to register the same. Once registered, the DND service can take up to 24 hours to get activated.

How to Stop Spam Calls and SMS on Jio

Using SMS:

Open your the SMS/messaging app on your Android or iPhone Enter the number “1909” in to ‘sender' or ‘to' field Then type “START 0” in the message and hit ‘Send'

Using a phone call:

Open your phone's dialer app Go to the keypad Dial 1909 from your registered mobile number Follow the instructions on the IVR

Using the MyJio app:

Open the MyJio app Find and tap on the profile icon (usually represented by your initials) Tap Mobile settings Tap Service settings Tap Do not disturb Here you will find a bunch of toggles to fully or partially block commercial communication There's also the option to de-register your number from the DND service

How to Stop Spam Calls and SMS on Airtel

Using SMS:

Open your the SMS/messaging app on your Android or iPhone Enter the number “1909” in to ‘sender' or ‘to' field Then type “START 0” in the message and hit ‘Send'

Using a phone call:

Open your phone's dialer app Go to the keypad Dial 1909 from your registered mobile number Follow the instructions on the IVR

Using the Airtel app:

Open the Airtel app Find and select the Postpaid/Prepaid tab Swipe to the middle and tap Set DND Tap Manage Here you will get access to all partial and full DND activation Select an option (or options) and hit Submit Alternatively, you can also visit the Airtel DND registration website and register with your number

How to Stop Spam Calls and SMS on Vi

Using SMS:

Open your the SMS/messaging app on your Android or iPhone Enter the number “1909” in to ‘sender' or ‘to' field Then type “START 0” in the message and hit ‘Send'

Using a phone call:

Open your phone's dialer app Go to the keypad Dial 1909 from your registered mobile number Follow the instructions on the IVR

Using the app:

Open the Vi app Find and open My Account section Find Services> DND Here you will get access to all partial and full DND activation Hit Submit to register

How to Stop Spam Calls and SMS on BSNL

Using SMS:

Open your the SMS/messaging app on your Android or iPhone Enter the number “1909” in to ‘sender' or ‘to' field Then type “START 0” in the message and hit ‘Send'

Using a phone call:

Open your phone's dialer app Go to the keypad Dial 1909 from your registered mobile number Follow the instructions on the IVR

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