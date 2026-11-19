Logic has introduced the Neo X1 Pro, an Android tablet designed for students, educators, and institutional users. The launch also marks the company's move into personal computing, taking its portfolio beyond interactive displays and enterprise visual solutions. The tablet features a 10.95-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs Android 17. It also packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 4G LTE connectivity, and includes a protective case and magnetic mini-mirror for learning-related tasks.

Logic has not announced the India price or sale date of the Neo X1 Pro. The company has also not shared details about its availability across retail channels.

Logic Neo X1 Pro Specifications, Features

The Logic Neo X1 Pro sports a 10.95-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features low blue-light treatment to reduce eye strain during extended use, along with an anti-glare and anti-fingerprint finish. The company also claims that the display has an antimicrobial coating.

The Neo X1 Pro is powered by an undisclosed octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB. It runs Android 17 out of the box and supports Google Mobile Services (GMS).

For optics, the Logic Neo X1 Pro carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also features built-in dual speakers. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and GPS.

The Neo X1 Pro packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging through a USB Type-C port. It measures 7.89mm in thickness and weighs 520g. The device has an anodised aluminium alloy and polycarbonate body with a Space Grey finish. Its standard education edition also carries an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Neo X1 Pro comes with a protective case with a built-in kickstand, plus a magnetic mini-mirror that helps the front camera capture handwritten notes and work on a desk. Buyers can also opt for an active stylus or a USB docking keyboard for taking notes and getting other work done.