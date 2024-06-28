Technology News

Jio Announces Price Hike for Prepaid, Postpaid Plans by Up to Rs. 600 Starting July 3

Reliance Jio's latest tariff hikes apply to monthly, daily, and annual plans.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2024 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio restrict access to unlimited free 5G services for customers

Reliance Jio has increased the prices of select daily, monthly, and annual prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. The brand has limited the 5G unlimited data facility to customers with plans with 2GB of data per day or more. The Reliance-owned telecom company has announced a series of new unlimited plans set to come into effect on July 3. The new tariff plans start from Rs. 189 and goes up till Rs. 3,599. The base plan offers 2GB daily data for 28 days while the latter offers 2.5GB per day for 365 days.

While the prices of Reliance Jio's prepaid and postpaid plans have been hiked, the benefits continue to remain the same. The telecom company says that the new plans will come into effect from July 3. The existing premium annual recharge plan of Rs. 2,999 has been revised to Rs. 3,599. The pack continues to offer 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days.

The existing monthly recharge plan of Rs. 155 with 2GB data per day will be priced at Rs. 189 starting next week. Five other plans in the monthly prepaid category have been revised. Jio's two-month recharge plan of Rs. 479 has been revised to Rs. 579. It will continue to provide 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days. The affordable three-month plan has been revised from Rs. 395 to Rs. 479 with a total data benefit of 6GB. The popular Rs. 666 plan with 84-day validity is now priced at Rs. 799.

The 1GB data add-on pack of Rs. 15 has been raised to Rs. 19. Price of Rs. 25 and Rs. 61 plans will now cost Rs. 29 and Rs. 69, respectively. Jio's postpaid Rs. 299 plan with 30GB of data is now priced at Rs. 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs. 399 plan with 75GB of data is revised to Rs. 449.

Several other Jio unlimited plans with 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, and 336 days validity also get pricier. They will offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day benefits. See below for are all the revised recharge plan prices:

Current Price New Price Validity Data benefits
155 189 28 2GB
209 249 28 1GB/ day
239 299 24 1.5GB/ day
299 349 28 2GB/ day, 
349 399 28 2.5GB/ day
399 449 28 3GB/ day
479 579 56 1.5GB/ day
533 629 56 2GB/ day
666 799 84 1.5GB/ day
719 859 84 2GB/ day
999 1,199 84 3GB/ day
1,559 1,899 336 24GB
2,999 3,599 365 2.5GB/ day
Postpaid 299 349 Bill cycle 30GB
399 449 Bill cycle 75GB

 

