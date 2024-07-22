Reliance Jio announced the revision of its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan on Friday, just weeks after it hiked the prices of several daily, monthly, and annual prepaid and postpaid plans. The telecom company stated that the changes were made after receiving customer feedback. While the new revision does not increase the daily internet data provided or the number of free SMS, it increases the validity of the plan. Notably, the Rs. 349 plan has been labelled as Hero 5G by Reliance Jio.

Jio Revises Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Reliance Jio announced the revision of its entry-level plan which offers unlimited 5G in regions where the company has its True 5G service. With the revision, now users can get a validity of 30 days instead of 28 days.

While the daily data provided is kept the same as 2GB per day for the Rs. 349, with the increase of two days, the total data has gone up to 60GB instead of the previous 56GB. Additionally, users residing in areas where Jio has provided 5G service can get unlimited 5G internet access with this plan.

Notably, Jio said that customer feedback was the reason behind this revision. However, the company did not specify if any other prepaid or postpaid plans will also be revised in the future. Earlier, the Rs. 349 prepaid plan was priced at Rs. 299.

Last month, Jio hiked the prices of several other plans. The monthly recharge plan of Rs. 209 which offered 1GB of data per day was increased to Rs. 249, while the Rs. 666 prepaid plan with 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days was hiked to Rs. 799. The annual Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan with 2.5GB data was also pushed to Rs. 3,599.

Further, the 1GB data add-on pack of Rs. 15 witnessed a hike to Rs. 19 and the Rs. 25 and Rs. 61 plans were raised to Rs. 29 and Rs. 69, respectively. Postpaid users who previously paid Rs. 299 for 30GB of data now have to pay Rs. 349 for the billing cycle.