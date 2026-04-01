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Meghalaya Government Signs MoU With Starlink to Boost Connectivity in Region and Reduce Digital Divide

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the partnership to introduce advanced satellite technology will help address connectivity challenges.

By ANI | Updated: 1 April 2026 18:27 IST
Meghalaya Government Signs MoU With Starlink to Boost Connectivity in Region and Reduce Digital Divide

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Starlink was granted a five-year regulatory approval to operate in the country in July 2025

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Highlights
  • The government of Meghalaya has signed an Mou with Starlink India
  • It will work with Starlink to enhance internet connectivity in the state
  • Starlink provides internet through satellites in low Earth orbit
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The Government of Meghalaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink India to enhance internet connectivity across the state, particularly in remote and difficult terrains. Sharing the development in a social media post, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the agreement marks a significant step towards bridging connectivity gaps in the region.

"Glad to witness the MoU Signing between Government of Meghalaya and Starlink India. Over the past 8 years, we have strengthened infrastructure, embraced technology, and improved governance, reducing processes that once took 30 days to just 3 days. Yet, connecting our remotest schools, health centres, and communities remains a challenge," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the partnership to introduce advanced satellite connectivity technology will help address these challenges.

"This initiative will help save lives through better healthcare access, improve learning opportunities for students, and enhance livelihoods for farmers and rural communities," he said in a post on X.

He further stated that the state government is "Shillong into a hub for IT and technology in the Northeast, creating opportunities for our talented youth and building a strong digital ecosystem for the future."

Starlink provides internet through satellites in low Earth orbit, enabling connectivity without relying on traditional infrastructure such as mobile towers or fibre cables. This makes it particularly useful in regions like Meghalaya, where mountainous terrain and remote locations make it difficult to deploy conventional networks.

With the installation of small satellite dishes, even remote villages can access high-speed internet. This is expected to bring wide-ranging benefits across sectors.

In education, improved connectivity will allow schools in remote areas to access online classes and digital learning platforms, enhancing learning outcomes. In healthcare, it will enable telemedicine services, allowing patients to consult doctors remotely without the need for long-distance travel.

The initiative is also expected to boost economic opportunities by enabling local communities to engage in online work, digital businesses and wider markets, thereby reducing migration to urban areas.

Additionally, better connectivity will support governance by improving access to digital services, government schemes and financial inclusion. Satellite internet can also play a crucial role in disaster-prone areas, where traditional communication networks often fail, as it remains more resilient during disruptions such as landslides and floods.

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Further reading: Starlink, Meghalaya, Digital Divide, Satellite Internet
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