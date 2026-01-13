SpaceX successfully launched 29 Starlink satellites on January 12, 2026, aboard a reused Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The mission marked SpaceX's fifth launch of the year and demonstrated booster reuse, with the first stage landing on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas. After a long coast phase, the upper stage deployed the satellites into low Earth orbit, further expanding SpaceX's rapidly growing global broadband internet constellation.

Falcon 9 Launch and Landing

According to the reports, the initial-stage booster of this mission (13th launch) was an already-flown Falcon 9 of SpaceX. The booster landed following a separation at stage on the ocean-going drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas. Later the second stage of the rocket took off once again after a coasting period in order to place the satellites in their desired orbit.

It is the fifth SpaceX launch in 2026 and the 615th launch mission. This reuse will contribute to the reduction of the launch costs of SpaceX.

Starlink Constellation and Coverage

For context, Starlink is a project of SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.), an American aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. These satellites join SpaceX's Starlink internet constellation. SpaceX says Starlink provides broadband service to areas lacking traditional connectivity. The network now includes about 9,500 operational satellites, making it one of the largest in orbit.

The company has even deployed Starlink on passenger airplanes, offering Wi-Fi service in flight. Launched as part of the “Group 6-98” batch, this mission continues SpaceX's routine deployment of Starlink satellites. Overall, the launch advances SpaceX's effort to expand global high-speed internet access.