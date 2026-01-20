Technology News
SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida

A new launch has been made by the SpaceX Falcon Rocket, which launched 29 satellites from Florida to orbit. This launch further marked the 24th successful flight of the rocket, raising the number to 9,500 active satellites.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 Rocket has launched 29 satellites to Orbit from Florida
  • This was 24th successful flight of Falcon First stage (B1080)
  • Starlink now consists of 9,500 active satellites
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket has again made it to the headlines after it launched 29 Starlink Satellites from Florida. The launch was made from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, where this new batch of satellites was sent to the low Earth Orbit on Sunday i.e. January 18th, 2026 at 6:31 p.m. EDT. By sending these satellites, SpaceX ensured that it maintained a streak of launches and expanded its numbers in the global satellite network.

Mission Details and Booster Recovery

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9's upper stage reached its initial parking orbit, within roughly 9 minutes after the lift off. Soon after the launch, the stage began with the planned coast phase, and ensured readiness for the deployment, before the second burn of its Merlin engine. Also, with this launch, the Falcon 9 first stage (B1080) recorded its 24th successful re-flight. Furthermore, the booster made a propulsive landing, where it touched down the droneship “ A Shortfall of Gravitas” nestled in the Atlantic Ocean, with the successful deployment of four legs.

Starlink Constellation and Its Rapid Growth

As mentioned in the Starlink statistics of the Jonathan Space Report, the Starlink constellation continues to grow with this launch. Now, SpaceX has more than 9,500 active Starlink satellites. This megaconstellation network supports internet facilities where connectivity is rare. Additionally, the service also fosters internet networks within the airlines and enhances the direct cell-to-satellite calls for the service providers.

This is the consecutive 8th SpaceX launch of the year 2026, and the number of Falcon 9 missions has risen to 591 since the commencement year i.e. 2010.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, Satellites, Falcon Rocket
