MediaTek announced on Tuesday that it would support wireless emergency alert messages via satellite communication, in partnership with Starlink Mobile. The Taiwanese chipmaker is working with the Elon Musk-led firm to offer support for notifications via satellite communication. The company says that over 4.4 million users have accessed Starlink Mobile during an emergency, and that the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) framework is already supported for customers in the Canada, Japan, and the US. MediaTek also showcased privacy-focused AI glasses and extreme zoom features at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona.

MediaTek Supports Emergency Alert Messages via CMAS, ETWS and WEA

Developed in collaboration with Starlink, MediaTek's support for wireless emergency alert messages via satellite communication was showcased at MWC 2026 on Tuesday. The company demonstrated the feature on a device equipped with its MediaTek M90 modem, which was showcased at last year's MWC, and supports Sub-6GHz connectivity. The feature is designed to enable support for connectivity, even when a user is not within range of a telecom service provider's tower.

According to the chipmaker, smartphones users with compatible MediaTek chips can receive three different alerts from three systems: the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) framework, Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS) and the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS).

Meanwhile, the chipmaker also showcased "privacy-first" AI glasses at MWC 2026. Dubbed 'Omni Glasses' the wearable device works with the MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 smartphone chipset to offer support for some features that work without network connectivity. They also offer real-time situational awareness, relying on the company's flagship mobile chip. It's currently unclear whether the company plans to release a consumer version of these AI glasses.

MediaTek also showed off new zoom capabilities for smartphones, which rely on machine learning and the image signal processor (ISP) on the company's mobile processors. The company claims that these "extreme zoom" can rival professional broadcast equipment, with support for long-range shots. MediaTek is demonstrating these capabilities at its booth, during the ongoing MWC 2026 event, which ends on Thursday.