Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink

MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink

MediaTek's 'Omni Glasses' support features that work even without a network connection.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2026 12:42 IST
MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink

Photo Credit: MediaTek

Some of the features demonstrated rely on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MediaTek showcased wearable technology features at MWC 2026
  • The company demonstrated on-device AI features for smart glasses
  • MediaTek supports emergency wireless alerts on compatible devices
Advertisement

MediaTek announced on Tuesday that it would support wireless emergency alert messages via satellite communication, in partnership with Starlink Mobile. The Taiwanese chipmaker is working with the Elon Musk-led firm to offer support for notifications via satellite communication. The company says that over 4.4 million users have accessed Starlink Mobile during an emergency, and that the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) framework is already supported for customers in the Canada, Japan, and the US. MediaTek also showcased privacy-focused AI glasses and extreme zoom features at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in Barcelona. 

MediaTek Supports Emergency Alert Messages via CMAS, ETWS and WEA

Developed in collaboration with Starlink, MediaTek's support for wireless emergency alert messages via satellite communication was showcased at MWC 2026 on Tuesday. The company demonstrated the feature on a device equipped with its MediaTek M90 modem, which was showcased at last year's MWC, and supports Sub-6GHz connectivity. The feature is designed to enable support for connectivity, even when a user is not within range of a telecom service provider's tower.

According to the chipmaker, smartphones users with compatible MediaTek chips can receive three different alerts from three systems: the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) framework, Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS) and the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS).

Meanwhile, the chipmaker also showcased "privacy-first" AI glasses at MWC 2026. Dubbed 'Omni Glasses' the wearable device works with the MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 smartphone chipset to offer support for some features that work without network connectivity. They also offer real-time situational awareness, relying on the company's flagship mobile chip. It's currently unclear whether the company plans to release a consumer version of these AI glasses. 

MediaTek also showed off new zoom capabilities for smartphones, which rely on machine learning and the image signal processor (ISP) on the company's mobile processors. The company claims that these "extreme zoom" can rival professional broadcast equipment, with support for long-range shots. MediaTek is demonstrating these capabilities at its booth, during the ongoing MWC 2026 event, which ends on Thursday.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: MediaTek, Starlink, MWC 2026, MWC, Mobile World Congress, Satellite Communication, Emergency Alerts, AI Glasses
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Introduces M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips With New Fusion Architecture on 2026 MacBook Pro Models

Related Stories

MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Pro (2026) With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Launched in India: See Price
  2. Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pop X Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, IP64 Rating: Price, Specifications
  2. Tecno Megapad 2, Tecno Watch GT 1S and Tecno FreeHear 2 Unveiled at MWC 2026: Availability, Features
  3. Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. MediaTek Showcases AI Glasses at MWC 2026; Demonstrates Emergency Satellite Alerts With Starlink
  5. Devagudi Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Intense Drama Online?
  6. Jab Khuli Kitaab OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia Starrer Romantic Drama Online?
  7. Apple Introduces M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips With New Fusion Architecture on 2026 MacBook Pro Models
  8. Apple Studio Display, Studio Display XDR With 27-Inch 5K Displays Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Jockey Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Tamil Action Movie Online?
  10. NASA’s Carruthers Observatory Begins Mission to Study Earth’s Hydrogen Halo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »