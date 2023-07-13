Technology News

Vi Rs. 198, Rs. 204 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 500MB Data Benefits Launched

Vi customers who recharge with the Rs. 198 or Rs. 204 plans will be charged 2.5 paise per second for local and national calls.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2023 14:14 IST
Vi Rs. 198, Rs. 204 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 500MB Data Benefits Launched

Vi's Rs. 198 prepaid plan offers talktime worth Rs. 198

Highlights
  • Vi Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 30 days
  • The plan doesn’t offer SMS benefits
  • Vi Rs. 204 recharge plan is valid for 1 month

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out two new affordable prepaid recharge plans for users in India. The telecom firm has introduced a Rs. 198 plan and a Rs. 204 plan. Both of these prepaid plans offer 500MB of data along with talk time worth Rs. 198 and Rs. 204, respectively. The plans are valid for one month, according to Vi. The new recharge plans do not offer unlimited calling and subscribers won't have access to free SMS. Subscribers will also not be able to access Vi's "Binge All Night" benefit.

Vi Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan benefits

According to the telecom operator's website, the Vi Rs. 198 prepaid plan comes with 500MB of data and talk time worth Rs. 198 for 30 days. The plan also offers local and national calls at 2.5p/sec. There are no free SMS benefits and hence, standard charges will be applicable.

Vi Rs. 204 prepaid recharge plans

Vi's Rs. 204 prepaid plan comes with 500MB of data as well and a talk time benefit of Rs. 204 for a validity period of one month. There are no free SMS benefits, and the users will be charged 2.5p/sec for local and national calls. Also, Vi doesn't offer unlimited night data access as part of the Binge All Night benefit from 12 am to 6 am with this plan.

Notably, the abovementioned plans are currently available in Mumbai and Gujarat circles only. Meanwhile, Vi also launched a Rs. 17 prepaid recharge pack, which comes with unlimited data benefits from 12 AM to 6 AM for a one-day validity period. This prepaid plan is applicable across the country.

Apart from these, the telecom operator also offers benefits like Binge All Night, weekend data rollover, and Data Delight with Hero unlimited daily data recharge plans worth Rs. 299 and above. The unlimited calling plans of Vi start at Rs. 129 with 200MB of data for a period of 18 days. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone, Prepaid Recharge
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs

Related Stories

Vi Rs. 198, Rs. 204 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 500MB Data Benefits Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  3. iOS 17 Beta Update Reportedly Adds These Features for Users in India
  4. Apple Rolls Out First iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma Public Beta Updates
  5. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  7. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  8. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  10. Honor Magic V2 With 7.92-Inch Inner Display, Slim Design Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Its AI Chatbot, Bard, in Europe and Brazil to Take on Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT
  2. Vi Rs. 198, Rs. 204 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 500MB Data Benefits Launched
  3. Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs
  4. iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support
  5. Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
  6. Honor Magic V2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 7.92-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision
  8. iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Public Beta 1 Rolling Out: How to Sign Up to Test Apple's Upcoming Updates
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits
  10. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.