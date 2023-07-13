Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out two new affordable prepaid recharge plans for users in India. The telecom firm has introduced a Rs. 198 plan and a Rs. 204 plan. Both of these prepaid plans offer 500MB of data along with talk time worth Rs. 198 and Rs. 204, respectively. The plans are valid for one month, according to Vi. The new recharge plans do not offer unlimited calling and subscribers won't have access to free SMS. Subscribers will also not be able to access Vi's "Binge All Night" benefit.

Vi Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan benefits

According to the telecom operator's website, the Vi Rs. 198 prepaid plan comes with 500MB of data and talk time worth Rs. 198 for 30 days. The plan also offers local and national calls at 2.5p/sec. There are no free SMS benefits and hence, standard charges will be applicable.

Vi Rs. 204 prepaid recharge plans

Vi's Rs. 204 prepaid plan comes with 500MB of data as well and a talk time benefit of Rs. 204 for a validity period of one month. There are no free SMS benefits, and the users will be charged 2.5p/sec for local and national calls. Also, Vi doesn't offer unlimited night data access as part of the Binge All Night benefit from 12 am to 6 am with this plan.

Notably, the abovementioned plans are currently available in Mumbai and Gujarat circles only. Meanwhile, Vi also launched a Rs. 17 prepaid recharge pack, which comes with unlimited data benefits from 12 AM to 6 AM for a one-day validity period. This prepaid plan is applicable across the country.

Apart from these, the telecom operator also offers benefits like Binge All Night, weekend data rollover, and Data Delight with Hero unlimited daily data recharge plans worth Rs. 299 and above. The unlimited calling plans of Vi start at Rs. 129 with 200MB of data for a period of 18 days.

