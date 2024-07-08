Technology News
Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Family Plan Introduced; Benefits Include Swiggy One, Multiple OTT Subscriptions

Vi's new RedX postpaid plan costs Rs. 1,210 per month, and the telecom operator has bundled several benefits with its premium monthly plan.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 19:35 IST
Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Family Plan Introduced; Benefits Include Swiggy One, Multiple OTT Subscriptions

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new RedX plan includes a complimentary seven-day international roaming pack

Highlights
  • Vi RedX customers will get access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar
  • This postpaid plan was previously available at Rs. 1,101
  • The Vi RedX plan also grants a six-month Swiggy One membership
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new RedX postpaid plan, which now includes Netflix subscription as an additional benefit. It also includes access to four other popular OTT platforms among other benefits. Previously priced at Rs. 1,101, the refreshed plan now costs Rs. 1,201 per month — an increase of Rs. 100. Notably, this upgrade comes on the heels of the company's recent price hike of prepaid and postpaid recharge plans in India. Rival telecommunication firms Airtel and Reliance Jio also increased their tariffs in the country.

Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Plan Introduced With OTT Benefits

The telecom operator has confirmed that customers who are subscribed to the updated RedX postpaid plan will gain mobile as well as TV access to users for five OTT platforms, like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Sun NXT. 

With this Vi RedX postpaid plan, customers will also get a Swiggy One membership for six months at no additional cost. The subscription grants free food/Instamart deliveries on orders above Rs. 199 and even some discounts on Swiggy Genie bookings.

Vi RedX postpaid plan users will also be eligible for a complimentary seven-day international roaming pack worth Rs. 2,999 once a year alongside access to domestic as well as international airport lounges. This access is restricted to up to four times annually, including one-time international airport lounge access per year. Users are also said to be able to get EaseMyTrip discounts during flight bookings.

Along with this refurbished Vi RedX plan, customers will also be able to enjoy Norton mobile security services, free for 12 months. They are also claimed to get a premium customer support experience.

Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Plan Availability

The upgraded Vi RedX postpaid plan worth Rs. 1,201 is currently listed on Vi India's website. Users can also access this through the Vi Mobile app or offline Vi stores. The telecom operator has confirmed that there will be no exit fee required for people porting in from the old RedX plan to the new plan.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Family Plan Introduced; Benefits Include Swiggy One, Multiple OTT Subscriptions
