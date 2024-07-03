Ariel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have announced price hikes for their prepaid and postpaid plans. Airtel and Jio's revised prepaid plans will be valid from July 3, while Vi recharge plans will be effective from July 4. With this, the new prepaid plans will surely cause some confusion for the customers as they decide which plan offers the best benefits. So, to help you solve this issue, we have compiled this detailed article, where we will talk about the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi based on different days of validity. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 28 Days Validity

Check out the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi with 28 days of validity.

Airtel Rs. 349 Plan

This Airtel prepaid plan is probably the best if you are planning to recharge your phone on a monthly basis. The pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Moreover, you get 1.5GB of data daily, along with 28 days of validity.

Jio Rs. 299 Plan

Reliance Jio is offering the cheapest plan compared to the other operators in this segment. The Rs. 299 Jio prepaid plan from the company brings a validity of 28 days. Moreover, you get 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 349 Plan

Interestingly, Vi also offers the same tariff as Airtel with its 28 days validity plan. The Vi prepaid pack is priced at Rs. 349 and offers unlimited voice calls. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. You also get unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM and a weekend data rollover facility.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 56 Days Validity

If you are looking to recharge a prepaid plan with 56 days of validity, check out these first:

Airtel Rs. 649 Plan

The Airtel Rs. 649 prepaid plan offers some interesting benefits. To start with, you get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Jio Rs. 629 Plan

Once again, Reliance Jio takes the lead here as it offers a comparatively cheaper prepaid plan. The Rs. 629 prepaid plan from the telecom operator brings 2GB of data per day. Interestingly, the plan also provides unlimited 5G data, as the brand has revealed that plans with 2GB/day or more will get unlimited 5G data. Apart from this, the prepaid plan from Jio also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 649 Plan

Lastly, Vodafone Idea is not far behind and is offering similar benefits. The Vi Rs. 649 prepaid plan brings 2GB of data per day. The company is also offering unlimited data between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM to its customers alongside a weekend data rollover facility. Moreover, the prepaid plan also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 84 Days Validity

Check out the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi with 84 days of validity.

Airtel Rs. 859 Plan

The Rs. 859 prepaid plan is currently the best prepaid plan with 84 days validity. The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day. Moreover, you get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 859 Plan

Jio customers can also recharge for Rs. 859 with a prepaid plan that has 84 days' validity. However, unlike Airtel and Vi, you get better data benefits. The plan offers 2GB of data per day for the said validity. Interestingly, since it is a 2GB/day pack, Jio customers will be eligible for unlimited 5G data. The plan also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 859 Plan

The Vi Rs. 859 prepaid plan brings 1.5GB of data per day. The company is also offering unlimited data between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM to its customers alongside a weekend data rollover facility. The plans also offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 365 Days Validity

Check out the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi with 365 days of validity.

Airtel Rs. 3599 Plan

The long-term prepaid plan from Airtel is the best one if you are looking for an annual recharge plan. The pack offers 2GB of data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 3599 Plan

The Jio annual recharge plan also brings some interesting benefits. To start with, you get 2.5GB of data per day coupled with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, Jio customers will also get unlimited 5G data with this plan.

Vi Rs. 3499 Plan

The most expensive annual recharge plan from Vodafone Idea offers a lower daily data allowance compared to Airtel and Jio but is cheaper by Rs. 100. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,499 and brings 1.5GB of data per day. The pack also offers unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM, coupled with a weekend data rollover facility. It also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.