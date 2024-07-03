Technology News

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans With Up to 365 Days Validity After Latest Price Hike

Which operator offers the best prepaid plans for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, and 365 days validity? Check out this comparison to know the difference!

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 July 2024 07:00 IST
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans With Up to 365 Days Validity After Latest Price Hike
Highlights
  • Airtel, Jio, and Vi have increased the price of their plans
  • The revised prepaid plans will be effective from July 03, 2024
  • Here’s a comparison of the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi
Advertisement

Ariel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have announced price hikes for their prepaid and postpaid plans. Airtel and Jio's revised prepaid plans will be valid from July 3, while Vi recharge plans will be effective from July 4. With this, the new prepaid plans will surely cause some confusion for the customers as they decide which plan offers the best benefits. So, to help you solve this issue, we have compiled this detailed article, where we will talk about the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi based on different days of validity. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 28 Days Validity

Check out the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi with 28 days of validity.

Airtel Rs. 349 Plan

This Airtel prepaid plan is probably the best if you are planning to recharge your phone on a monthly basis. The pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Moreover, you get 1.5GB of data daily, along with 28 days of validity.

Jio Rs. 299 Plan

Reliance Jio is offering the cheapest plan compared to the other operators in this segment. The Rs. 299 Jio prepaid plan from the company brings a validity of 28 days. Moreover, you get 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 349 Plan

Interestingly, Vi also offers the same tariff as Airtel with its 28 days validity plan. The Vi prepaid pack is priced at Rs. 349 and offers unlimited voice calls. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. You also get unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM and a weekend data rollover facility.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 56 Days Validity

If you are looking to recharge a prepaid plan with 56 days of validity, check out these first:

Airtel Rs. 649 Plan

The Airtel Rs. 649 prepaid plan offers some interesting benefits. To start with, you get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Jio Rs. 629 Plan

Once again, Reliance Jio takes the lead here as it offers a comparatively cheaper prepaid plan. The Rs. 629 prepaid plan from the telecom operator brings 2GB of data per day. Interestingly, the plan also provides unlimited 5G data, as the brand has revealed that plans with 2GB/day or more will get unlimited 5G data. Apart from this, the prepaid plan from Jio also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 649 Plan

Lastly, Vodafone Idea is not far behind and is offering similar benefits. The Vi Rs. 649 prepaid plan brings 2GB of data per day. The company is also offering unlimited data between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM to its customers alongside a weekend data rollover facility. Moreover, the prepaid plan also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 84 Days Validity

Check out the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi with 84 days of validity.

Airtel Rs. 859 Plan

The Rs. 859 prepaid plan is currently the best prepaid plan with 84 days validity. The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day. Moreover, you get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 859 Plan

Jio customers can also recharge for Rs. 859 with a prepaid plan that has 84 days' validity. However, unlike Airtel and Vi, you get better data benefits. The plan offers 2GB of data per day for the said validity. Interestingly, since it is a 2GB/day pack, Jio customers will be eligible for unlimited 5G data. The plan also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 859 Plan

The Vi Rs. 859 prepaid plan brings 1.5GB of data per day. The company is also offering unlimited data between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM to its customers alongside a weekend data rollover facility. The plans also offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plan with 365 Days Validity

Check out the best prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi with 365 days of validity.

Airtel Rs. 3599 Plan

The long-term prepaid plan from Airtel is the best one if you are looking for an annual recharge plan. The pack offers 2GB of data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio Rs. 3599 Plan

The Jio annual recharge plan also brings some interesting benefits. To start with, you get 2.5GB of data per day coupled with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Moreover, Jio customers will also get unlimited 5G data with this plan.

Vi Rs. 3499 Plan

The most expensive annual recharge plan from Vodafone Idea offers a lower daily data allowance compared to Airtel and Jio but is cheaper by Rs. 100. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,499 and brings 1.5GB of data per day. The pack also offers unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM, coupled with a weekend data rollover facility. It also brings unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel recharge hike, Airtel Recharge Packs, airtel recharge plans, jio recharge hike 2024, Jio recharge packs, Vi Recharge Plan, Vi Recharge Plans
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Apple Intelligence to Offer Google Gemini AI Integration Alongside ChatGPT on iOS 18: Report
Samsung SmartThings Energy Flex Connect Programme With Energy Consumption Management Launched

Related Stories

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans With Up to 365 Days Validity After Latest Price Hike
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Announces Mobile Service Camps to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
  2. CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get a 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Here's What to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Design Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Google Reportedly Completes Design Process for Its Tensor G5 Chipset
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans With Up to 365 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Average NFT Sale Prices Fell Nearly 60 Percent in Second Quarter of 2024: Report
  2. MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition Launched in India; MSI Claw Availability Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Teased, Might Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  4. Ajax Engineering Launches Enterprise-Grade AI Chatbot Concrete GPT for Industry-Focused Knowledge Sharing
  5. CMF Phone 1 to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Main Camera; Design Details Also Revealed
  6. Xiaomi Announces Mobile Service Camps to Commemorate 10th Anniversary in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Oppo A3 With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Anthropic to Fund Initiative to Develop New Third-Party AI Benchmarks to Assess AI Models
  10. Apple’s Brings Alternative Payment Options to Vision Pro in the EU with visionOS 1.2 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »