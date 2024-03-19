Technology News
The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch has been developed in collaboration with Noise and Mastercard.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch lets users make payments up to Rs. 25,000 per day

Highlights
  • Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch is the first device by the company
  • The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch display
  • The smartwatch can only be purchased from the Airtel Thanks app
Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch was launched in India on Tuesday (March 19). This marks the entry of the telecom operator in the smartwatch segment and becomes the first device to be launched by it. The smartwatch has been developed in collaboration with the wearable brand Noise and the payment-technology provider Mastercard. The main offering of the Airtel smartwatch is that it is NFC-enabled and allows users to make contactless ‘Tap and Pay' payments up to Rs. 25,000 per day.

Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch price, availability

The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch price has been set at Rs. 2,999. It is available in black, blue, and grey colour options. However, the smartwatch can only be purchased by those who are existing members of the Airtel Payments Bank. A bank account can be created digitally but it is required before ordering the wearable device. The Airtel watch is already available on sale and can be bought right away. It can be purchased only through the Airtel Thanks app. It is not available to buy on any other ecommerce platform or offline retailers.

Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch specifications, features

Airtel's first smartwatch features an NFC chip that enables the device to make contactless payments via the Airtel Payments Bank. The device can be activated by linking to the savings bank account through the Thanks app.

After linking it, users can immediately begin making payments by tapping the watch on Point of Sale (POS) machines that come with the tap-and-pay functionality. Users will be able to make payments up to Rs. 25,000 every day through the device. The technology provider for the smartwatch is Mastercard which supports the NFC chip across its network.

The Airtel smartwatch is designed and crafted by Noise, as per the press release. It features a 1.85-inch square TFT display with 550 nits of brightness and offers 150 cloud-based watch faces. The health and fitness features on the Airtel watch includes a stress monitor and a SpO2 sensor. It supports Bluetooth calling and has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The company claims the battery in the smartwatch can last for up to 10 days.

Further reading: Airtel Payments Bank, Airtel, Smartwatch, Noise, Mastercard
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
