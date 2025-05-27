Hisense is said to be gearing up to introduce a new QLED TV with gaming-centric features soon. According to a report, the Hisense E7Q Pro QLED TV will be launched in India this week. The QLED TV is expected to come with features which cater to gamers, including a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a Game Bar interface. It might be available in sizes ranging from 55 inches to a whopping 100 inches.

Hisense E7Q Pro QLED TV India Launch

91Mobiles reports that the Hisense E7Q will be launched in India this week. Ahead of its debut, the QLED TV has been listed on the Amazon India website which details its features and screen size options. Upon launch, it is expected to be available in three sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 100-inch. The panel has quantum dot technology and a 3800:1 native contrast ratio.

The Hisense E7Q QLED TV is said to support a 144Hz refresh rate along with a variable refresh rate (VRR) when the Game Mode Pro is enabled. The company claims it has AMD FreeSync Premium certification for delivering flicker-free visuals. There's also a filmmaker mode which removes all of the post-processing and outputs films as the filmmaker originally intended.

As per the company, it supports Dolby Vision Atmos and Dolby Atmos audio-visual enhancement technologies. It is listed to pack 20W speakers with DTS:X audio. The QLED TV comes with a host of AI-backed features. For example, the AI 4K Upscaler leverages the Hi-View engine to upscale low-resolution footage into high-fidelity 4K visuals. Meanwhile, AI Picture automatically adjusts contrast, colour, and clarity based on the environment. The AI Light Sensor balances the brightness levels based on the ambient light.

The Hisense E7Q QLED TV comes with a voice control remote, built-in Alexa, and supports AirPlay sharing. Connectivity options on the TV include HDMI 2.1 port with eARC support, USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a composite AV input port, an RF port, an SPDIF port, an audio input port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

