  • Samsung's One UI 8 Update Tipped to Get Revamped Reminder App With New UI Elements

Samsung's One UI 8 Update Tipped to Get Revamped Reminder App With New UI Elements

One UI 8 is anticipated to be unveiled alongside Samsung's seventh-generation foldables later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2025 10:51 IST
Samsung's One UI 8 Update Tipped to Get Revamped Reminder App With New UI Elements

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI is Samsung's custom skin for the Android operating system

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to revamp its native Reminder app with One UI 8
  • The app could get new UI elements and quick shortcuts for options
  • Android 16-based One UI 8 is speculated to be released later this year
Samsung is said to be working on One UI 8, its next iteration of the Android operating system based on Android 16. While the rumour mill has provided some information about the Android skin so far, a tipster suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate could revamp the built-in Reminder app with the One UI 8 update. The Reminder app is said to come with a new user interface (UI) featuring a changed home screen and a comprehensive view of everything you need to remember.

Reminder App Changes in One UI 8

Tipster @theordysm shared details about the changes coming to Samsung's Reminder app in One UI 8. It is said to have an entirely new home screen with users seeing options like Today, Scheduled, Important, Place, No Alert, and Completed on the home screen. In the current One UI 7 version of the app, these are hidden behind the hamburger menu at the top-right corner of the screen.

The new update is speculated to eliminate an extra step, removing the need to open the three-dot menu to access these options in One UI 8.

Subtle tweaks made to other UI elements are also noticeable in the Reminder app, as per the tipster. For example, the + button is now placed to the left of the Add Reminder text within the text field. Further, there's a microphone button located on the right side within the text field. These elements were previously outside the text field.

However, it is to be noted that the new elements were discovered in an early build of One UI 8 and thus, may still be subject to changes. There aren't any other details available apart from the shared visuals.

As per previous reports, One UI 8 may expand upon the feature-set of Now Brief powered by Galaxy AI. Users may be able to check in on active phone calls via the pill-shaped button, along with other information such as the call time and recipient details. Further, it may also reportedly benefit from a ‘Listen' functionality, enabling them to get an audio version of their daily brief, eliminating the need to glance at the phone's screen for updates.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
