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Bitcoin Holds Above $77,000 as US Election Uncertainty Keeps Crypto Investors Cautious

Traders assess potential changes to US crypto regulations as Bitcoin attempts to regain upward momentum

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 12:33 IST
Bitcoin Holds Above $77,000 as US Election Uncertainty Keeps Crypto Investors Cautious

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Joshua Woroniecki

Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies attempt a recovery as investors assess US political developments

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Highlights
  • Fear and Greed Index remains at 34, signalling cautious sentiment
  • Bitcoin support levels emerge between $76,000 and $77,500
  • WazirX flags regulatory uncertainty as a key market influence
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Bitcoin was trading at Rs. 73.7 lakh on Monday as cryptocurrency markets showed signs of a recovery amid continued uncertainty surrounding the US midterm elections and their potential implications for digital asset regulation. Ethereum (ETH) was priced at Rs. 2.17 lakh, while major altcoins largely recorded gains. Market participants said investors remained cautious about the election outcome, possible changes to cryptocurrency policymaking and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. They also highlighted possible stabilisation across cryptocurrency markets, although the Fear and Greed Index remained at 34, which indicates cautious sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $77,700 (roughly Rs. 73.7 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,290 (roughly Rs. 2.17 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 1.1 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts highlighted that renewed ETF outflows and uncertainty surrounding the Binance security incident had weighed on investor confidence, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $643.2 million (roughly Rs. 6,099.47 crore) in net outflows on October 30, followed by another $398.6 million (roughly Rs. 3,779.91 crore) on November 2.

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Major Altcoins Record Gains as Market Sentiment Improves

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $697 (roughly Rs. 66,100), while Solana (SOL) traded at $92 (roughly Rs. 8,700). XRP was priced at $1.27 (roughly Rs. 120), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at $0.074 (roughly Rs. 6.6). 

Potential Changes to US Crypto Policy Keep Investors on Alert

Discussing Bitcoin's price levels and the potential impact of the US midterm elections, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC traded near $77,500 (roughly Rs. 73.4 lakh) as uncertainty surrounding the US midterm elections continued to influence crypto market sentiment. Traders remain cautious over the potential election outcome and its implications for future crypto regulations. Such pessimism could also support a short-term recovery if buying interest returns.”

Highlighting the broader market conditions, trading activity and regulatory uncertainty, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Total market capitalisation stood at $2.58 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,44,66,140 crore), while trading volume reached $60.73 billion (roughly Rs. 5,75,902.59 crore). The Fear and Greed Index registered 34, reflecting cautious sentiment [...] Institutional flows, interest-rate expectations and regulatory developments remain key drivers, with smaller tokens potentially facing sharper swings as investors adjust positions amid continuing policy uncertainty.”

Commenting on institutional flows, altcoin performance and investor strategy, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin remains under pressure as renewed ETF outflows and uncertainty surrounding the Binance security incident weigh on investor confidence [...] The Federal Reserve's October rate decision has not eased concerns about further tightening [...] Avoid aggressive dip-buying during volatile conditions. Consider staggered entries and modest position sizes. Wait for Bitcoin to stabilise, and ETF flows to improve before increasing exposure to altcoins.”

Overall, analysts said cryptocurrency markets were showing tentative signs of stabilisation. Still, uncertainty around the US midterm elections, institutional investment flows, and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook continued to shape investor sentiment. Bitcoin's ability to hold above $76,000 (roughly Rs. 72 lakh) and move towards $79,000 (roughly Rs. 74.9 lakh) could influence its near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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