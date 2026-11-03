Vivo T5 5G Review: Come for the Display, Stay for the Impressive Battery Life

Vivo T series was first introduced in India less than half a decade ago. In 2022, the tech firm launched the Vivo T1 5G with a clear objective: to offer a balanced user experience that feels less like a compromise. It is 2026, and we have now reached the fifth generation of the lineup. However, the dynamic nature of current demand and supply-chain scenarios has forced most OEMs, including Vivo, to rethink and recalibrate their go-to-market strategies for most phones, if not all.

Recently, the company launched the Vivo T5 5G in India. Arriving as part of the sub-Rs. 35,000 phone, the handset takes the legacy of the T series forward, staying true to its DNA. On paper, this mid-range handset offers a decent mix of performance and battery life, while focusing on what users interact with most in daily life: the display. Here's our review of the Vivo T5 5G, shedding light on how it fares as a daily driver.

Vivo T5 5G Design and Display: Familiar Design Meets a Sharp Display

Dimensions and weight - 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm; 199g

Durability - IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Colours - Royal Bronze and Silver Green

Display - 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display; up to 144Hz

I'll start with the facts. Yes, the Vivo T5 5G is a rebranded iQOO Z11 5G, and there are actually no differences between the two devices, except for the branding on the back. Surprisingly, Vivo has not even attempted to use the strategy to bring any CMF-level changes to the T series handset. Moreover, the phone is very close to the recently launched Vivo S2. With that out of the way, we can move on to the design, user experience, and display.

The Vivo T5 5G is a large device, measuring 75.25mm wide and 164.42mm tall. But this barely hinders how the smartphone feels in your hand. It takes a lot of advantage of its curved front and back panels, bringing its thickness down to 7.99mm. The cherry on top is its weight, which comes in at 199g. These numbers translate really well in real-world scenarios, making the handset quite easy to handle.

Your hands naturally wrap around the Vivo T5 5G, making it easier to hold the handset for long hours. While it is a bit top-heavy, the horizontal, pill-shaped camera module on the back acts as the perfect place for your finger to rest, offering much-needed support during one-handed operation.

The camera island gets a blacked-out visor, which appears inspired by modern Google Pixel devices. The deco also gets a bright LED ring light, shoved to the right side. A light sensor is also on the back, hidden inside the blacked-out camera visor. The curved rear panel gets a matte finish, which, to my surprise, resisted fingerprint smudges better than I expected.

Vivo T5 5G gets a sleek and premium design

Vivo offers the T5 5G in two shades, namely Royal Bronze and Silver Green. I got to test the latter, which, in my opinion, is the better of the two. It has a subtle green shade, with a hint of silver showing under certain lighting conditions.

The thin metal mid-frame also adds to the Vivo T5 5G's overall premium feel, offering ample grip despite its slim profile. The ergonomically placed physical buttons make life easier when you need to press the power button or use the volume controls. The physical buttons themselves feel well put together.

Vivo T5 5G features an ergonomic physical button layout

Moving on to its display, here things get interesting. The Vivo T5 5G sports a beautiful 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The curved panel creates the illusion of absence of bezels, which is always appreciated. Surprisingly enough, the curved part of the screen also responds to touch inputs quite well.

The 1.5K resolution ensures text, images, and videos look extremely sharp. From reading books and long articles to watching movies, shows, and short-form social media content, the panel never disappoints. The colour reproduction is also decent, with most shades appearing fairly accurate and delivering vivid visuals. There is a slightly cooler tone throughout the experience, making whites appear slightly blue. But this is barely noticeable.

Vivo T5 5G's 3D Curved display presents vivid visuals

Most importantly, in this price range, the presence of a good AMOLED panel is a must, and the Vivo T5 5G nails this part. The deeper blacks and higher colour contrast definitely add to the overall viewing experience. I binged the newly released season 3 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix and Ranveer Brar's Yes Chef! on YouTube. I watched them alongside endless Reels and Shorts scrolling.

The display performance was consistent across platforms. I would also like to highlight that the curved panel creates a much more immersive experience than a conventional glass sandwich-style flat display. Vivo also paid attention to minimising the bezels at the top and bottom of the screen, which added to the overall great experience I had.

Vivo T5 5G Performance and Software: Decent for Everyday Use and Casual Gaming

Chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo

RAM and storage - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB

Software - Android 16-based OriginOS 6

The Vivo T5 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. It features two CPU clusters, comprising four efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. On paper, that sounds sluggish and lacklustre. However, with Vivo's optimisation, the chipset offers more than adequate performance for daily casual to medium-intensity usage. At a few points, I had more than 10 apps open, and the smartphone never flinched.

I did notice the UI stutter a bit immediately after boot-up and when I tried to open the dedicated Google Now page again. But these hiccups also go away after the Vivo T5 5G is all warmed up. The slowest part of the experience is the in-display fingerprint scanner. Whether you are trying to unlock the handset with the screen shut off or the lock screen, the fingerprint sensor takes ages to respond. That said, this is a scanner issue, not a chipset or RAM issue.

To quantify its performance, I put the Vivo T5 5G through our usual synthetic benchmark tests, and here are the results.

Benchmark Vivo T5 5G iQOO Z11 Poco X8 Pro Display Resolution 1.5K 1.5K 1.5K Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra (4nm) AnTuTu v10/11 10,98,298 11,11,603 20,67,174 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 11,989 12,997 15,015 Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 1,113 1,089 1,735 Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 3,220 3,276 6,705 Geekbench 7 CPU Single Core 1,054 979 1,044 Geekbench 7 CPU Multi Core 3,354 3,302 2,632 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 2,734 2,767 1,451 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 720 687 1,359 3DM Wild Life 3,995 4,013 Maxed Out! 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 4,014 4,046 14,597 3DM Steel Nomad Light 461 464 1,519

For gaming, the Vivo T5 5G feels most comfortable with lighter games like Temple Run 2, Subway Surfers, or Angry Birds. Yet it can run heavier titles like BGMI, Asphalt 8, and Need for Speed No Limits. But it is best kept at low to medium graphical presets. Push it beyond that, and the phone starts to feel out of breath.

Vivo T5 5G runs OriginOS 6, which is decent, but suffers from the bloatware problem

Vivo has also managed to keep the T5 5G cool enough from the inside. It does get slightly warmer when you are switching between navigation, video recording, and gaming for long hours, but the temperatures never reach concerning levels.

Lastly, the UI experience is identical to the Vivo S2, which you can read about here. Aside from the bloatware, I don't have many complaints.

Vivo T5 5G Cameras: A Familiar Setup for Your Social Media

Rear camera - 50-megapixel (f/1.79) main + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide

Selfie camera - 32-megapixel (f/2.0)

Another area where the Vivo T5 5G performs really well is camera performance. It gets a familiar dual rear camera setup, which you might have seen in most mid-range handsets. The phone carries a 50-megapixel primary shooter on the back with a fixed f/1.8 aperture. It's paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. While this is a quintessential mid-range camera system, Vivo's computational photography algorithm helps elevate the visuals.

Vivo T5 5G daytime camera performance

You can get decent stills from the primary shooter of the Vivo T5 5G, especially in natural lighting conditions. It produces minimal flare in direct sunlight. The shots are detail-rich and rarely appear noisy. It also manages to capture the colours quite well. One problem I have noticed with other phones in this price range is their ability to handle different shades of a single primary colour. The Vivo T5 5G manages that pretty well, distinguishing between different hues accurately.

Vivo T5 5G in portrait mode

The Vivo T5 5G also managed to capture portrait shots really well. The autofocus is quick to recognise the subject. The results look sharp, with clear definition around the edges. Skin tones also look fine, and it seems Vivo has tuned it for Indian skin tones. Still, it smooths out skin textures, removing blemishes and irregularities. This makes the images look artificial.

Vivo T5 5G low-light camera performance

However, the case flips on its head when it comes to low-light photography. On the surface, the Vivo T5 5 G takes decent pictures at night. But in low-light conditions, the images lack a ton of detail. The images also appear artificially enhanced. It is best not to pixel-peep, as you will only be disappointed. It is still decent for casual photos for your Instagram feed. But I would still avoid relying on it for most purposes.

Vivo T5 5G selfie camera performance

The 16-megapixel selfie camera, on the other hand, performs quite well, regardless of the lighting conditions. Up close, it captures skin tones well and manages to capture a lot of facial detail. It is closer to the primary rear shooter's daytime performance than to its low-light performance.

Vivo T5 5G Battery: Lasts Forever

Capacity - 7,050mAh

Fast charging - 44W wired

Charging Adapter - Included

One area where I was surprised the most was the battery life of the Vivo T5 5G. The handset packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery, and from it, it easily delivers about 10 to 11 hours of screen-on time. I also managed more than 2 days of battery life, with a mix of calling, benchmark testing, photography, gaming, navigation, and video streaming. Similarly, on the PC Mark Battery Life test, the Vivo T5 5G lasted for a whopping 24 hours and 29 minutes.

Vivo T5 5G provides impressive battery life

The Vivo T5 5G supports 44W wired fast charging. Using the charging adapter included in the box, the handset charged to 37 per cent in 30 minutes and to 75 per cent in an hour. It took an additional 27 minutes to charge fully. While this might not be as impressive, it is still decent for most users.

Vivo T5 5G Verdict

Available at a starting price of Rs. 34,999, the Vivo T5 5G is one of the most well-rounded phones in its price range. With an impressive display, decent camera and hardware performance, the handset is easy to recommend. However, if low-light camera performance or raw chipset performance are deal breakers for you, it might not be the best fit.

The choice between the Vivo T5 5G and iQOO Z11 is a hard one. However, currently the iQOO Z11 (review) is priced slightly higher than the Vivo phone, making it the obvious choice if you do not care about the badge on the back. For much better performance, I'd recommend the Poco X8 Pro (review).