LG has launched its 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV in India, bringing its largest QNED Evo model for 2026 to the market. The TV uses the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 3 to improve picture quality and features Precision Dimming Ultra and Dolby Vision support. It also comes with virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound and gaming features, including a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and Motion Booster for up to 330Hz. The TV runs webOS 26 with AI-powered personalisation features.

LG 115-Inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV Price in India, Availability

The LG 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV is priced at Rs. 14,999,90 in India, the company said in a press release. LG has not yet announced when the television will go on sale.

LG 115-Inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV Features, Specifications

The LG 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV features a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) Ultra HD display with Mini LED backlighting and a native refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, along with Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100 percent colour volume. The TV also features Precision Dimming Ultra, AI Super Upscaling 4K and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for improved picture quality.

The TV uses the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3 to improve picture quality, with features such as AI upscaling, HDR remastering and automatic brightness adjustment. For gaming, the TV supports VRR up to 165Hz, AMD FreeSync, Auto Low Latency Mode and Dolby Vision Gaming at 4K and 120Hz. The Game Dashboard allows users to adjust gaming settings, while LG Gaming Portal provides access to cloud gaming services and browser-based games.

The TV runs webOS 26, with AI features such as Voice ID, AI Concierge and a chatbot powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. It also supports Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, along with Google Home, Apple Home and LG ThinQ integration, as well as LG Channels, Multi View and LG Shield for data protection.

For audio, the LG 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV has a 40W, 2.2-channel speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The TV supports Dolby Atmos, while Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro creates a virtual surround sound effect. The Clear Voice Pro feature enhances dialogue so that speech is easier to hear over background sounds. The TV also supports LG Sound Sync and WOW Orchestra.

Connectivity options on the LG 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV include four HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet and an optical digital audio output. The HDMI ports support 4K at 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and eARC, while the TV also has two RF inputs for antenna or cable connections. The TV weighs 93.3kg without the stand and 96kg with it. It supports VESA wall mounting and comes with an AI Magic Remote MR26 and a detachable power cable.