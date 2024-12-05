Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector With 6700 Lumens Brightness Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector With 6700 Lumens Brightness Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Portronics Beem 500 comes with support for 16W speakers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 December 2024 19:54 IST
Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector With 6700 Lumens Brightness Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Beem 500 is available in a white colourway

Highlights
  • Portronics Beem 500 can beam up to a 120-inch display
  • Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Ethernet, AUX , USB
  • The Portronics Beem 500 is pre-loaded with OTT apps
Advertisement

Portronics Beem 500 smart LED projector was launched in India on Thursday. It comes with a 1080p Full-HD native resolution and support for up to 8K Ultra-HD where supported. The projector arrives with pre-loaded OTT apps like Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It can project up to a 120-inch display and is equipped with inbuilt 16W speakers. It has an "Intelligent Screen Alignment" feature to detect the screen area and activate auto keystone adjustment and automatic focus support.

Portronics Beem 500 Price in India

The price of Portronics Beem 500 is set at Rs. 39,999 in India. The projector can be purchased in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, the Portronics India website and select offline stores. It is offered in black and white colour options and comes with a 12-month warranty, the company has confirmed.

Portronics Beem 500 Specifications, Features

Portronics Beem 500 has a 6700 Lumens LED lamp, which is said to beam sharp images and vibrant colours at high levels of brightness. It supports 1080p Full-HD native resolution and can be scaled to support 8K Ultra-HD resolution. The projector can beam from a 40-inch to up to a 120-inch display. 

Connectivity options for the Portronics Beem 500 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Ethernet, AUX and two USB ports. It comes with inbuilt 16W speakers and support for voice-enabled remote control. It is powered by an Amlogic T972 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Portronics Beem 500 is pre-loaded with OTT apps like Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It has an "Intelligent Screen Alignment" feature to detect the display area and enable auto keystone realignment and automatic focus support. The Smart Obstacle Detection feature, on the other hand, ensures that the "projector identifies any obstacles" between itself and the projection wall or screen and "adjusts the imagery" to ensure a clear and optimal display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector, Portronics Beem 500, Portronics Beem 500 India launch, Portronics Beem 500 price in India, Portronics Beem 500 specifications, Portronics Beem 500 features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Intel's Interim Co-CEO David Zinsner Says New Chief Executive Will Have Foundry Experience
Apple Plans $1 Billion Manufacturing Plant Investment in Indonesia, Minister Says
Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector With 6700 Lumens Brightness Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  3. Oppo Announces Release Schedule for Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 Indian Variant Appears on Geekbench Suggesting Imminent Launch
  5. Nothing Brings Nokia's Snake Game to its Phones With Community Widgets App
  6. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series on December 5
  7. Tecno Megapad 11 With 8,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  8. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Grows Lettuce in Space
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Astronaut Sunita Williams Grows Lettuce in Space: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Apple Plans $1 Billion Manufacturing Plant Investment in Indonesia, Minister Says
  3. Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector With 6700 Lumens Brightness Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G35 5G India Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Google DeepMind Unveils Genie 2 AI Model, Can Generate Playable 3D Worlds to Train AI Agents
  6. Intel's Interim Co-CEO David Zinsner Says New Chief Executive Will Have Foundry Experience
  7. My First Gran Turismo, a Free-to-Play Racing Sim Experience for PS4 and PS5, Arrives December 6
  8. Researchers Propose Evidence of Primordial Black Holes in Cosmic Objects and Earthly Materials
  9. Bitcoin Storms Above $100,000 as Bets on US President-Elect Donald Trump Fuel Crypto Euphoria
  10. OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »