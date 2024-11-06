Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • ViewSonic LX700 4K Ceiling Mounted RGB Laser Projector Launched in India: Specifications, Price

ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector Launched in India: Specifications, Price

The projector features DLP technology said to deliver a theatre-like experience.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 15:48 IST
ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: ViewSonic

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector comes in a single black colourway

Highlights
  • ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB comes with 4K output capability
  • The company says its 5,200 lumens lamp has a life of up to 30,000 hours
  • The projector is certified ‘Designed for Xbox’
Advertisement

ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector was launched in India on Wednesday. It boasts video output capabilities in up to 4K resolution with support for HDR and HLG, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and is powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip. ViewSonic says its projector can deliver cinema-like quality courtesy of the Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology which is also used worldwide in IMAX theatres.

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector Price in India

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector price in India starts at Rs. 4,95,000. It is available in a single model and can be purchased from the brand website.

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector Specifications

The ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector comes with digital light processing (DLP) technology. It is fitted with a 5,200 lumens RGB lamp for adequate projection irrespective of the lighting conditions. The company says it has a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. The projector offers 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. It can project visuals at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR, HLG and 3D content.

It is powered by a 0.65-inch DMD chip which is claimed to deliver a higher native contrast ratio compared to the conventional 0.47-inch chip. ViewSonic says it has equipped the LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector with DLP technology for a theatre-like experience, providing crisp and immersive images, long-lasting colours and a filter-free design.

The projector comes with a 1.6x optical zoom lens and a V Lens Shift feature for vertical image adjustment straight from the projector. It also offers horizontal and vertical keystone correction and 4-corner adjustment for adjusting the viewing experience as per the user's preference. The laser projector can output images at up to 300 inches in size.

For gamers, the ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB is certified ‘Designed for Xbox' with an output capability of 1440p at 120Hz. It supports popular streaming platforms such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. In terms of connectivity, the projector is equipped with HDMI, HDMI ARC ports, USB Type-A port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 286x216x129 mm and weighs 2.70 kg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector, ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector price in India, ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector launch, ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Team 'Coordinating' With Harry Potter HBO Series Over Story Elements, Says Warner Bros.
India, Qatar's Financial Intelligence Units Partner to Combat Money Laundering through Virtual Digital Assets
ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector Launched in India: Specifications, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  4. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  5. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  6. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
  7. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China
  2. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  4. Paytm UPI Statement Download Feature Introduced to Help Users Track Transactions
  5. New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro
  6. India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
  7. Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India
  8. xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month
  9. India Targets 2028 for Chandrayaan-4 Sample Return Mission to Moon
  10. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »