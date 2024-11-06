ViewSonic LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector was launched in India on Wednesday. It boasts video output capabilities in up to 4K resolution with support for HDR and HLG, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and is powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip. ViewSonic says its projector can deliver cinema-like quality courtesy of the Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology which is also used worldwide in IMAX theatres.

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector Price in India

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector price in India starts at Rs. 4,95,000. It is available in a single model and can be purchased from the brand website.

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector Specifications

The ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector comes with digital light processing (DLP) technology. It is fitted with a 5,200 lumens RGB lamp for adequate projection irrespective of the lighting conditions. The company says it has a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. The projector offers 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut. It can project visuals at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR, HLG and 3D content.

It is powered by a 0.65-inch DMD chip which is claimed to deliver a higher native contrast ratio compared to the conventional 0.47-inch chip. ViewSonic says it has equipped the LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector with DLP technology for a theatre-like experience, providing crisp and immersive images, long-lasting colours and a filter-free design.

The projector comes with a 1.6x optical zoom lens and a V Lens Shift feature for vertical image adjustment straight from the projector. It also offers horizontal and vertical keystone correction and 4-corner adjustment for adjusting the viewing experience as per the user's preference. The laser projector can output images at up to 300 inches in size.

For gamers, the ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB is certified ‘Designed for Xbox' with an output capability of 1440p at 120Hz. It supports popular streaming platforms such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. In terms of connectivity, the projector is equipped with HDMI, HDMI ARC ports, USB Type-A port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 286x216x129 mm and weighs 2.70 kg.