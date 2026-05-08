Samsung has launched a new Vision AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India with AI-backed picture and sound features, Mini LED display technology, and support for gaming-focused features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz. The new range also includes the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Samsung Knox Security, SmartThings integration, and One UI Tizen with up to seven years of OS upgrades. Samsung says the TVs are designed to deliver improved contrast, colour accuracy, motion handling, and connected home functionality.

Samsung Mini LED TV Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the new Samsung Mini LED TV lineup starts at Rs. 42,990 in India. The company is also offering launch benefits that include up to 5 percent cashback and zero down-payment EMI options with repayment tenures of up to 30 months. The new Mini LED TVs are currently available through leading retail stores, Flipkart, and Samsung.com.

Samsung Mini LED TV Features, Specifications

The new Samsung Mini LED TV series includes TVs in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 100 inches. They use smaller LEDs for precise backlight control, improved contrast, clarity, and brightness. They feature Pure Spectrum Colour for pixel-level accuracy and wide colour reproduction. The phosphor technology delivers over 90 percent wide colour gamut. The TVs include Colour Booster and Mini LED HDR for enhanced contrast and colour handling, producing detailed visuals with better depth.

For gaming and sports content, the Samsung Mini LED TVs support Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology, which reduces motion blur during fast-moving scenes. Samsung says the feature estimates movement between frames and uses that information to improve motion smoothness in subsequent frames.

The Samsung Mini LED TVs are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which uses a 20-neuron neural network architecture for real-time picture and sound optimisation. According to the company, the processor supports AI upscaling, enhanced clarity, improved contrast adjustment, and content-aware processing across different viewing scenarios.

The Samsung Mini LED TVs run on One UI Tizen and will receive up to seven years of OS upgrades, according to the company. Samsung has also bundled Samsung TV Plus support, which offers access to more than 150 national and international FAST channels across 14 languages, covering news, movies, entertainment, and infotainment.

Samsung has also included an AI Sound Controller feature that adjusts audio performance based on user preferences. The lineup also supports Samsung Knox Security to protect sensitive data and monitor connected IoT devices. SmartThings integration is also included for connected home management. The TVs feature a MetalStream Design with a single-metal body and slim bezels for an edge-to-edge viewing experience.