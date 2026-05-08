Itel Zeno 200 was launched in India on Friday, and it joins the Zeno 100 model that arrived earlier this year. The handset is currently on sale in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colourways. It gets a 13-megapixel single rear camera system on the back, along with an LED flash, housed inside a rectangular camera module. Moreover, the handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide more than 30 hours of music playback on a single charge. An octa core Unisoc chipset powers the latest Itel Zeno 200.

Itel Zeno 200 Price in India, Availability

Itel Zeno 200 price in India starts at Rs. 10,399 for the sole variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The tech firm's latest Zeno series smartphone is currently available for purchase via Amazon with an exchange bonus of Rs. 549. The Itel Zeno 200 is offered in Comet Orange, Meteor Titanium, and Nightly Blue colour options.

Itel Zeno 200 Specifications, Features

The Itel Zeno 200 is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with Android 15 (Go edition). The tech firm has equipped its latest Zeno series phone with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, 260 ppi pixel density, up to 590 nits peak brightness, 83.5 percent NTSC colour gamut. The company claims that the Itel Zeno 200 ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

An octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process, powers the new Itel Zeno 200. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. It also features 4GB of LPDDR4x and 128GB of internal storage. The new Itel Zeno 200 also features face unlock support and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Itel Zeno 200 carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.85 aperture, which is paired with an infrared sensor. Moreover, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Itel Zeno 200 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It is claimed to provide up to 46 days of standby, more than 30 hours of music playback, or over 28 hours of talk time on a single charge. The handset also ships with support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UltraLink, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The Itel Zeno 200 is 8.29mm thick and weighs about 185g.

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