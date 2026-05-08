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Anthropic’s Microsoft 365 Integration Expands With Claude for Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Anthropic said Claude for Outlook has now entered public beta.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 May 2026 12:40 IST
Anthropic’s Microsoft 365 Integration Expands With Claude for Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Photo Credit: Anthropic

These add-ins support Claude Opus 4.7, Opus 4.6, and Sonnet 4.6 AI models

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Highlights
  • Claude’s Excel, PowerPoint, and Word add-ins are generally available
  • This is only available to Anthropic’s paid subscribers
  • These Claude add-ins can be downloaded from the Microsoft Marketplace
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Anthropic, on Thursday, announced the general availability of several of its Microsoft 365 add-ins. Eligible users can now access the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot inside Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Additionally, the San Francisco-based AI startup also announced that Claude's integration with Outlook was pushed to public beta, which means it is also likely to be released to all users in the coming weeks. The feature does not just add a chatbot that can answer queries related to the documents, but gives it agentic powers, allowing it to take actions on the page autonomously.

Claude for Excel, PowerPoint, and Word Is Now Generally Available

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI firm announced that Claude for Excel, PowerPoint, and Word is now generally available. These integrated experiences within the Microsoft 365 applications were first unveiled by Anthropic in October 2025 and highlight the ongoing collaboration between the two companies. Last year, the Windows maker also added Anthropic models to Copilot.

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However, these add-ins are not available to all users. Only the Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers will currently get access to the chatbot within these platforms. If eligible, users can access the tool across the web, Windows, and Mac. Claude for Excel is also available on iPad. Individuals can directly download and install it via the Microsoft Marketplace, but enterprise users will require activation from the admin.

In Excel, the Claude integration can answer questions about workbooks, update assumptions, debug errors, fill existing templates, and even use connectors to bring context from other tools. In PowerPoint, the chatbot can build new slides, make edits, generate the entire deck, add charts and diagrams, and iterate on an existing presentation while preserving the formatting and template.

Similarly, in Word, the AI assistant can answer questions about the document, edit selected text while preserving styles and formatting, fill templates with drafted content, read comment threads and work on them, and more.

Separately, Anthropic has also released Claude for Outlook in public beta. Currently available to select users across the web, Windows, and Mac, the feature can triage the user's unread inbox to surface those that require the user's attention. It can also draft replies in the user's voice and send them through. Additionally, in Outlook, Claude can summarise long threads, read attachments, schedule meetings, and create a one-page brief for upcoming meetings.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word, Outlook, Microsoft 365, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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