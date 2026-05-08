Flipkart Summer Sale is scheduled to commence at midnight today for everyone. However, the sale is already live for customers with Flipkart Black and Plus memberships. For the duration of the sale event, the e-commerce platform will allow buyers to get their hands on various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereos (TWS), air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs, laptops, PC peripherals, and home appliances, from brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Redmi. The sale competes with the Amazon Great Summer Sale, which is also set to go live on Saturday.

Flipkart Summer Sale is Now Live for Flipkart Black and Plus Members

A day before the Flipkart Summer Sale goes live for everyone, the e-commerce platform has revealed the most notable deals that customers will be able to get their hands on during the sale event. On top of this, the new Flipkart Summer Sale is now live for Flipkart Black and Plus members, providing 24-hour early access, along with exclusive discounts and offers.

Black subscribers can avail an instant discount of 15 percent with an SBI card. They can also get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on home appliances and wearables, and Rs. 500 off on smartwatches. During the Flipkart Summer Sale, Black members can also buy smart TVs at a discount of up to Rs. 10,000, laptops with an extra Rs. 2,000 off, audio devices with a discount of up to Rs. 5,000, and keyboards for PCs and laptops with an additional discount of Rs. 1,000.

Apple's recently launched iPhone 17 will be listed on the company's website at a discounted price of Rs. 71,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 82,900, for the base 256GB storage configuration. Moreover, the Apple Watch SE 3, which was launched in India in September, will be listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 21,999. People looking to buy a tablet will be able to purchase the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999.

Apart from Apple, phones from brands like Vivo, Poco, and Realme will also be available at relatively low prices during the sale event. The mid-ranger Vivo X200T, Realme P4x 5G, and Poco F7 5G are confirmed to be available at discounted prices of Rs. 49,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 31,999, respectively. However, these are effective prices, which means that they could include a 10 percent instant SBI credit card discount, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses.

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