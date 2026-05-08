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Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 17, Apple Watch SE 3, Redmi Pad 2 Pro and More Devices Revealed

Flipkart Summer Sale will let customers avail an instant discount of 10 percent with an SBI credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 14:06 IST
Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 17, Apple Watch SE 3, Redmi Pad 2 Pro and More Devices Revealed

iPhone 17 features Apple's A19 chipset

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Highlights
  • The sale is live for Flipkart Black members now
  • iPhone 17 was launched in India in September 2025
  • Apple Watch SE 3 is Apple’s most affordable smartwatch
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Flipkart Summer Sale is scheduled to commence at midnight today for everyone. However, the sale is already live for customers with Flipkart Black and Plus memberships. For the duration of the sale event, the e-commerce platform will allow buyers to get their hands on various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereos (TWS), air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs, laptops, PC peripherals, and home appliances, from brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Redmi. The sale competes with the Amazon Great Summer Sale, which is also set to go live on Saturday.

Flipkart Summer Sale is Now Live for Flipkart Black and Plus Members

A day before the Flipkart Summer Sale goes live for everyone, the e-commerce platform has revealed the most notable deals that customers will be able to get their hands on during the sale event. On top of this, the new Flipkart Summer Sale is now live for Flipkart Black and Plus members, providing 24-hour early access, along with exclusive discounts and offers.

Black subscribers can avail an instant discount of 15 percent with an SBI card. They can also get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on home appliances and wearables, and Rs. 500 off on smartwatches. During the Flipkart Summer Sale, Black members can also buy smart TVs at a discount of up to Rs. 10,000, laptops with an extra Rs. 2,000 off, audio devices with a discount of up to Rs. 5,000, and keyboards for PCs and laptops with an additional discount of Rs. 1,000.

Apple's recently launched iPhone 17 will be listed on the company's website at a discounted price of Rs. 71,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 82,900, for the base 256GB storage configuration. Moreover, the Apple Watch SE 3, which was launched in India in September, will be listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 21,999. People looking to buy a tablet will be able to purchase the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999.

Apart from Apple, phones from brands like Vivo, Poco, and Realme will also be available at relatively low prices during the sale event. The mid-ranger Vivo X200T, Realme P4x 5G, and Poco F7 5G are confirmed to be available at discounted prices of Rs. 49,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 31,999, respectively. However, these are effective prices, which means that they could include a 10 percent instant SBI credit card discount, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses.

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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fantastic ZEISS-tuned cameras
  • Polished OriginOS 6 experience
  • Rapid charging
  • Bad
  • No LTPO screen
  • Slight heat build-up
Read detailed Vivo X200T review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Realme P4x 5G

Realme P4x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design
  • Strong performance
  • Lasting battery life
  • Good thermals
  • UFS 3.1 storage
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Inconsistent refresh rate implementation
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Realme P4x 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Poco F7 5G

Poco F7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Attract smudges
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco F7 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large 120Hz 2.5K display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Useful keyboard and pen support
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels around the display
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Audio flattens at high volumes
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12,000mAh
Comments

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Further reading: Flipkart Summer Sale, Flipkart, iPhone 17, Apple Watch SE 3, Vivo X200T, Realme P4x 5G, Poco F7 5G
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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