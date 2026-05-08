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WhatsApp Launches Business AI With Automated Customer Support for Small Businesses in India

Meta says Business AI on WhatsApp will roll out to eligible businesses in India over the coming weeks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 12:54 IST
WhatsApp Launches Business AI With Automated Customer Support for Small Businesses in India

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Business AI supports all native Indian languages

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Highlights
  • The feature is tailored for small and medium-sized businesses
  • Businesses can customise the AI using product catalogues
  • UPI payments support within WhatsApp chats is coming soon
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WhatsApp has announced a new feature aimed at providing customer support using artificial intelligence (AI). Dubbed Business AI, it is being introduced within the WhatsApp Business app. As per the Meta-owned platform, Business AI can help businesses automate customer interactions, respond to queries around the clock, and drive sales. It does not require any additional software or third-party tools. Business AI supports all native Indian languages and is geared towards small and medium-sized businesses.

WhatsApp Business AI Features, Availability

According to Meta, Business AI on WhatsApp can be customised using a business's own information, including product catalogues and profile details. Once set up, the AI assistant can automatically respond to customer queries related to products, pricing, discounts, shipping, appointments, and services.

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The feature will soon get support for UPI payments within WhatsApp chats, too. Businesses will additionally be able to manually take over conversations whenever required, particularly in cases involving complex or personalised customer requests.

Citing a 2025 Kantar study claiming that 91 percent of online adults in India interact with businesses weekly through messaging platforms, Meta said WhatsApp has increasingly become central to communication between businesses and customers in the country.

“With the introduction of Business AI on WhatsApp, we're now putting that power directly into the hands of small businesses — ensuring they never miss a customer query outside business hours or struggle to keep up during peak demand,” Ravi Garg, Director Business Messaging, Meta India, said in a statement.

Several businesses participating in the early rollout have already reported benefits from the feature. Plant-based personal care brand Soil Concept said it was previously losing customers when queries arrived late at night. Meanwhile, customised gifting business The Purple Sunset said the AI assistant helped it manage daily customer conversations more efficiently.

Eligible businesses can access the feature by navigating to the Tools tab within WhatsApp Business and selecting Your Business AI to begin the setup process. Businesses will also be able to adjust AI behaviour or disable the feature entirely if needed. Meta says Business AI on WhatsApp will roll out to eligible businesses in India over the coming weeks.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp Business AI, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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