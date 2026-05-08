Nintendo has announced a price hike for the Nintendo Switch 2, citing impact of changing market conditions. The price of Switch 2 will go up by JPY 10,000 in Japan later this month. Nintendo's hybrid console is also getting costlier in US, Canada, and Europe. The company is also increasing the prices of Nintendo Switch models in Japan.

The Switch 2 price hike was announced by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furokawa on Friday. In Japan, the company has hiked prices across its entire Switch hardware lineup, including Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Switch 2 goes up from JPY 49,980 to JPY 59,980. Here are the price increases for other Switch models in Japan:

Nintendo Switch OLED: new price JPY 47,980, up from JPY 37,980

Nintendo Switch: new price JPY 43,980, up from JPY 32,978

Nintendo Switch Lite: new price JPY 29,980, up from JPY 21,978.

Revised prices in Japan will be effective from May 25.

Nintendo Switch 2 Revised Price in US, Canada, Europe

Outside Japan, prices of the original Switch and its Lite and OLED models remain unchanged, but Switch 2 gets a price hike.

In the US, Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $50 more — $499.99, up from its launch price of $449.99. In Canada, the console goes up from CAD 629.99 to CAD 679.99. Finally, in Europe, Switch 2 goes up to EUR 499.99 from EUR 469.99.

New prices in the US, Canada, and Europe kick in from September 1, 2026.

Nintendo also announced that Switch 2 and Switch consoles will get price revisions in other regions. Details on these price revisions will be shared by the company's respective overseas subsidiaries.

The company said the impact of various changes in market conditions forced it to hike prices of Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo said prevailing market factors were expected to extend over the medium to long term. Market analysts had been expecting the Switch 2 maker to hike the price of its new hybrid console in light of ongoing memory and storage shortages.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding,” Nintendo said in its update.

Additionally, the Japanese company is also hiking the pricing for Nintendo Switch Online membership plans in Japan from July 1. The service will also get a price hike in South Korea. In Japan, Nintendo will also increase prices for some playing cards and Hanafuda/Kabufuda cards “in order to ensure the continued availability of these products.” The company cited “rising costs, including increased material prices” for revising card prices.

Last year, Nintendo raised the prices of Switch models in the US, along with Switch and Switch 2 accessories, but did not hike the price of the Switch 2.