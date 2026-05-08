Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Price Hike in US, Canada, Europe and Japan; Nintendo Blames 'Changes in Market Conditions'

Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Price Hike in US, Canada, Europe and Japan; Nintendo Blames 'Changes in Market Conditions'

Nintendo Switch 2 will go up $50 in price in the US from September 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 May 2026 14:48 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Price Hike in US, Canada, Europe and Japan; Nintendo Blames 'Changes in Market Conditions'

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 launched at $449.99 in the US

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Switch 2 prices in Japan will go up starting May 25
  • Price revisions in US, Canada, Europe will be effective from September 1
  • Nintendo cited "changes in market conditions" as reason for the hike
Advertisement

Nintendo has announced a price hike for the Nintendo Switch 2, citing impact of changing market conditions. The price of Switch 2 will go up by JPY 10,000 in Japan later this month. Nintendo's hybrid console is also getting costlier in US, Canada, and Europe. The company is also increasing the prices of Nintendo Switch models in Japan.

The Switch 2 price hike was announced by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furokawa on Friday. In Japan, the company has hiked prices across its entire Switch hardware lineup, including Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Switch 2 goes up from JPY 49,980 to JPY 59,980. Here are the price increases for other Switch models in Japan:

  • Nintendo Switch OLED: new price JPY 47,980, up from JPY 37,980
  • Nintendo Switch: new price JPY 43,980, up from JPY 32,978
  • Nintendo Switch Lite: new price JPY 29,980, up from JPY 21,978.

Revised prices in Japan will be effective from May 25.

Nintendo Switch 2 Revised Price in US, Canada, Europe

Outside Japan, prices of the original Switch and its Lite and OLED models remain unchanged, but Switch 2 gets a price hike.

In the US, Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $50 more — $499.99, up from its launch price of $449.99. In Canada, the console goes up from CAD 629.99 to CAD 679.99. Finally, in Europe, Switch 2 goes up to EUR 499.99 from EUR 469.99.

New prices in the US, Canada, and Europe kick in from September 1, 2026.

Nintendo also announced that Switch 2 and Switch consoles will get price revisions in other regions. Details on these price revisions will be shared by the company's respective overseas subsidiaries.

The company said the impact of various changes in market conditions forced it to hike prices of Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo said prevailing market factors were expected to extend over the medium to long term. Market analysts had been expecting the Switch 2 maker to hike the price of its new hybrid console in light of ongoing memory and storage shortages.

“We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding,” Nintendo said in its update.

Additionally, the Japanese company is also hiking the pricing for Nintendo Switch Online membership plans in Japan from July 1. The service will also get a price hike in South Korea. In Japan, Nintendo will also increase prices for some playing cards and Hanafuda/Kabufuda cards “in order to ensure the continued availability of these products.” The company cited “rising costs, including increased material prices” for revising card prices.

Last year, Nintendo raised the prices of Switch models in the US, along with Switch and Switch 2 accessories, but did not hike the price of the Switch 2.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Switch, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 Price Hike, Nintendo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G and More Redmi Phones
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones Including OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 6

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Price Hike in US, Canada, Europe and Japan; Nintendo Blames 'Changes in Market Conditions'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Launches Fitbit Air as a Competitor to Whoop
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Phone Deals on OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi and More
  4. Anthropic Releases Claude Add-Ins for Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word
  5. NoiseFit Halo 3 With Up to 7 Days of Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Halo 3 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X500 Series Could Comprise at Least Three Models Recently Listed on IMEI Database
  3. Resident Evil Requiem's Free Minigame Mode, Leon Must Die Forever, Is Now Available
  4. Apple's AirPods With Built-In Cameras Said to Enter Advanced Testing Phase, Could Launch Soon
  5. Bumble to Kill Swipe, Replace It With Something ‘Revolutionary’: Report
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch Date Seemingly Confirmed as Sony Teases Launch of New Xperia 1 Series Phone
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro With Dual-Band GPS, Up to 13 Days Battery Life Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Refreshes Mini LED TV Lineup in India With NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, 144Hz Screens: Price, Features
  9. Netflix Is Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Voice Search Feature
  10. Itel Zeno 200 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »