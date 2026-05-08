The Fitbit Air was launched on Thursday as the newest wearable under the Fitbit brand. It offers a compact, screenless design that delivers continuous health tracking without distractions, arriving as a competitor to Whoop. Google says Fitbit Air is designed to be lightweight, affordable, and comfortable enough for round-the-clock wear. The Fitbit Air is also integrated with the Google Health app and Google Health Coach. The company claims this delivers personalised wellness insights and recommendations.

Fitbit Air Price, Availability

The Fitbit Air is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,400) and is currently available for pre-order globally. It will go on sale beginning May 26. Buyers will also receive a three-month trial of Google Health Premium with access to Google Health Coach features.

The company has also announced the Fitbit Air Special Edition, co-designed with Stephen Curry. The special edition model includes a rye brown and orange Performance Loop band with a water-resistant coating and a textured interior that is claimed to be designed to improve airflow during workouts. It is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 12,300) and will go on sale in the US starting May 26.

Accessory bands for the Fitbit Air will also be available separately, starting at $34.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300).

Fitbit Air Features, Specifications

The Fitbit Air features a compact “pebble” design with no display. The company claims this allows users to wear it throughout the day without notifications or screen distractions. The wearable is focused on passive health tracking, with detailed insights accessible through the Google Health app on a connected smartphone, as per Google.

Google's new health tracker includes several health-monitoring features, including round-the-clock heart rate tracking, heart rhythm monitoring with AFib alerts, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, resting heart rate monitoring, heart rate variability tracking, sleep stage analysis, and sleep duration monitoring.

For activity tracking, Fitbit Air supports automatic workout detection and tracking. Users can also manually log workouts or use guided workouts through Google Health Coach. The tracker supports multiple interchangeable bands, including the standard Performance Loop Band made from recycled materials, a sweat-resistant Active Band for workouts, and an Elevated Modern Band designed to function like a fashion bracelet.

The company claims the Fitbit Air can last up to a week on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, with Google claiming that a five-minute charge can deliver up to a full day of battery life.