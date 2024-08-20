Technology News
  Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series With Up to 85 Inch Screens, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series With Up to 85-Inch Screens, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

Sony Bravia 9 4K series is offered in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes and pricing starts at Rs. 4,49,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 18:32 IST
Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series With Up to 85-Inch Screens, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Bravia 9 4K series (pictured) runs on Google TV

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia 9 4K TVs offers Auto HDR Tone Mapping
  • Both models in the series are IMAX Enhanced certified
  • Sony Bravia 9 4K TVs include support for gestures via the Bravia Cam
Sony Bravia 9 4K series was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest smart TV lineup comes with Sony's XR picture engine and features Mini LED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Sony Bravia 9 series runs on Google TV and is offered in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The TV also offers support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), two features aimed at gamers. The lineup includes XR Backlight Master Drive for contrast enhancement and includes support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV series price in India

Sony Bravia 9 4K Mini LED TV series price in India starts at Rs. 4,49,990 for the 75XR90 model, while the larger 85XR90 model is priced at Rs. 5,99,990.

The company has announced that both models are currently available for purchase via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce websites in India.

Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV series specifications

Both models in the Sony Bravia 9 4K series run on Google TV and feature LCD Mini LED displays with 2,160x3,840 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has narrow bezels, and the TV series sports a steel underlay stand with a metallic finish. They come with Sony's in-house XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast Booster 30 for colour enhancement. It is powered by an AI-based XR processor, and the TV is claimed to offer improved colour accuracy with the company's XR Triluminos Pro and Live Colour technology.

The processor on the Bravia 9 4K smart TV series enables features like XR Clear Image 4K upscaling and XR Motion Clarity to reduce motion blur. The X-Anti Reflection minimises reflection and X-Wide Angle technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle.

The Sony Bravia 9 4K smart TV series is available in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The displays are IMAX Enhanced certified and feature a new Amazon Prime Video picture mode in addition to Netflix adaptive calibrated mode and Sony Pictures' core calibrated mode. They support both Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS Audio.

For PS5 owners, the Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TVs offer Auto HDR Tone Mapping and an Auto Game Mode. Other gaming features include 4K 120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM. The speaker unit includes Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam tweeter at the top and Frame tweeters on the sides. Further, there is a game menu feature for quickly accessing gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions all in one place.

Users can access movies apps and games from Google Play store with Sony Bravia 9 4K TVs. It supports hands-free voice commands and wireless streaming from devices via Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It comes with a camera called Bravia Cam that can detect gestures. It is integrated with Google Meet and Zoom Meetings and lets users host video calls directly from the TV.

 

Sony Bravia 9 4K series, Sony Bravia 9 Price in India, Sony Bravia, Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV series
Nithya P Nair
Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series With Up to 85-Inch Screens, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
