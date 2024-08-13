Sony Bravia 8 OLED smart TV series has been launched in India on Monday. The latest smart TV lineup comes in 65-inch (K-65XR80) and 55-inch (K-55XR80) screen sizes and runs on Google TV. They include features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The screens offer a refresh rate of 120Hz at up to 4K resolution. The Sony Bravia 8 OLED series supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. The lineup includes in-built Chromecast as well as support for Apple AirPlay.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV price in India

Price of the Sony Bravia 8 OLED smart TV in India starts at Rs. 2,19,990 for the 55-inch (K-55XR80) model. The 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 3,14,990 (K-65XR80). They are currently available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV specifications

As mentioned, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV series is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) panel that offers sup to 120Hz refresh rate. The panels support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The new TV series is equipped with an AI-backed XR image processor and includes XR 4K Upscaling technology that is claimed to take 2K signals close to 4K quality for an immersive viewing experience.

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED smart TV models carry speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround. They arrive with Sony's Acoustic Surface audio feature. The lineup sports Sony Pictures Core which provides access to a library of Sony Pictures movies. The series supports Bluetooth 5.3 profiles and is compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. They come with four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports and have built-in Chromecast.

For gamers, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED smart TV series offers Auto HDR Tone Mapping for instantly optimising HDR settings. The TVs support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) as well. They run on Google TV and users can access movies and TV episodes, apps and games from Google Play Store. The included remote supports voice commands.