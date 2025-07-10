Technology News
Amazfit Active 2 Square Launched in India With Over 160 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling: Price, Specifications

Amazfit Active 2 Square features a 260mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 days with typical usage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 July 2025 18:36 IST
Amazfit Active 2 Square Launched in India With Over 160 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active 2 Square offers a 5ATM water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Amazfit Active 2 Square has Bluetooth 5.2 and BLE connectivity
  • It has a stainless steel build
  • Amazfit Active 2 Square is compatible with the Zepp app
Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch has been unveiled in India. The new wearable comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor for monitoring heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 levels. The wearable supports Bluetooth calling and has over 160 sports modes. The Active 2 Square carries a 260mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

Amazfit Active 2 Square Price in India, Availability

Amazfit Active 2 Square is priced at Rs. 12,999. It comes with a Black colour (leather strap) and an additional Red silicone strap in the box. It is currently up for sale through the Amazfit India website.

Amazfit Active 2 Square Specifications

The Amazfit Active 2 Square has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390x450 resolution, 341ppi pixel density, and sapphire glass protection. The square-shaped display is touted to deliver up to 2,000 nits of brightness. The wearable is compatible with the Zepp app, and users can select over 400 free watch faces from the app. The smartwatch offers over 160 sports modes, including cycling, hyrox race, running, yoga, swimming, climbing, among others. It has a stainless steel body.

Like the recently launched Amazfit smartwatches, the Amazfit Active 2 Square boasts a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor that provides heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. The wearable also monitors breathing rate and offers an alert for abnormal readings. It has an inbuilt Cycle Tracking feature for tracking the menstrual cycle. It also includes a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system as well.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square has Bluetooth 5.2 and BLE connectivity. Users can answer incoming calls or dial outgoing calls directly from the smartwatch. The wearable also allows users to change music tracks, sync notifications directly from their wrist. iOS users can control their phone's camera on the smartwatch. It has inbuild GPS, allowing users to track their outdoor activities.

The smartwatch also includes Zepp Flow, a voice control feature that lets users manage watch settings and perform other tasks using voice commands. The Amazfit Active 2 Square has a Zepp Coach feature that provides personalised AI-generated workout plans that adjust based on the wearer's performance and recovery.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square houses a 260mAh battery, and it ships with a magnetic charging base. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of playback time on a single charge with typical usage. It is advertised to deliver up to 19 days of battery life in Battery Saver Mode. It takes up to two hours to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Comments

Further reading: Amazfit Active 2 Square , Amazfit Active 2 Square Price in India, Amazfit Active 2 Square Specifications, Amazfit
Amazfit Active 2 Square Launched in India With Over 160 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling: Price, Specifications
