Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Screen, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 supports 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 18:19 IST
Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Screen, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 comes in a blue colourway with a bundled stylus

Highlights
  • Acer Iconia Tab iM11 gets a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
  • The tablet runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The Acer Iconia Tab iM11 has a 16-megapixel rear camera
Acer Iconia Tab iM11 was launched in India on Thursday. The tablet sports an 11.45-inch 2.2K display and carries a stereo quad speaker system. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helios G99 chipset coupled with support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet is backed by a 7,400mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The Iconia Tab iM11 comes with a bundled stylus and a flip cover. It supports 4G LTE alongside Wi-Fi connectivity.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Price in India, Availability

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the sole configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, the company confirmed in a press release. It is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, the Acer India website and the Acer exclusive offline stores. The tablet is sold in a Blue colourway, bundled with an Active Stylus Pen and a Smart Flip Cover.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Specifications, Features

The Acer Iconia Tab iM11 has an 11.45-inch 2.2K (2,200x1,440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of brightness level. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. 

In the camera department, the Acer Iconia Tab iM11 gets a 16-megapixel sensor with autofocus and an LED flash unit at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a quad-speaker system backed by PureVoice technology, which is claimed to offer an immersive stereo sound experience. The tablet has support for the Active Stylus Pen.

The Acer Iconia Tab iM11 packs a 7,400mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. It comes with a dedicated 4G LTE SIM slot, and the tablet supports dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The power button is integrated with a fingerprint sensor for security. It also supports the face unlock feature. The tablet measures 117.5x261.7x8.0mm in size and weighs 550g.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11, Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Price in India, Acer Iconia Tab iM11 India Launch, Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Specifications, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
