Amazfit Active 2 With Bluetooth Calling,1.32-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India

Amazfit Active 2 carries a 270mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 14:37 IST
Amazfit Active 2 With Bluetooth Calling,1.32-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active 2 comes with a water resistance of 5ATM

Highlights
  • Amazfit Active 2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and BLE connectivity
  • Amazfit Active 2 has a Zepp Flow AI voice control feature
  • It carries a 270mAh battery
Amazfit Active 2 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Amazfit smartwatch has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor for reading biometric data and providing feedback to help users track their physical conditions. The Amazfit Active 2 offers blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring and female health tracking features. It has 5ATM water resistance and is compatible with the Zepp app. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, as well.

Amazfit Active 2 Price in India

The Amazfit Active 2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the Standard version in India and Rs. 11,999 for the Premium version. The former comes with a black silicone strap, while the Premium version comes with a black leather strap and an additional red silicone strap in the box. It has a sapphire glass screen covering. Amazfit Active 2 is currently up for purchase through the company website, Amazon, and select retail stores. 

Amazfit Active 2 Specifications

The Amazfit Active 2 has a 1.32-inch display with 466x466 pixels resolution and a 353ppi pixel density. The circular display is touted to deliver 2,000 nits of brightness. The wearable has two buttons for navigation. It offers 164 workout modes, including strength training, hyrox race, cycling, swimming, among others.

For connectivity, the Amazfit Active 2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and BLE. It offers Bluetooth calling support that lets users make and receive voice calls directly from their wrists. It boasts a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor that picks up a range of biometric signals to assist users in tracking and understanding their physical condition. It ships with a Spo2 monitor and heart rate tracker.

Further, the Amazfit Active 2 provides menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, stress level monitoring and sedentary reminders. The wearable shows call and SMS notifications and app alerts. It offers camera control, music control, and the Find My Phone feature among others.

The Amazfit Active 2 has a Zepp Flow AI voice control feature that allows users to control their watch settings, adjust their calendar, and more with just their voice. It also lets Android users reply to instant messages with either keyboard or speech-to-text input. It has the support of five satellite positioning systems for easy navigation. This permits wearers to access offline maps with GPS turn-by-turn directions. The smartwatch includes a Zepp Coach feature that is claimed to offer personalised training plans for users. The smartwatch has 5ATM water resistance. Users can pair the device via the Zepp app on paired Android or iOS smartphones.

The Amazfit Active 2 carries a 270mAh battery that is advertised to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to five days with heavy usage. Without the strap, the standard version weighs 29.5g, while the premium variant weighs 31.65g.

 

Amazfit Active 2, Amazfit Active 2 Price in India, Amazfit Active 2 Specifications, Amazfit
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
