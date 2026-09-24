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  • Amazfit T Rex Dual Solar Launched With Dual Sided Solar Charging, Up to 25 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Launched With Dual-Sided Solar Charging, Up to 25 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2026 13:30 IST
Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Launched With Dual-Sided Solar Charging, Up to 25 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar has a 10 ATM water resistance rating

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Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar features a 3,000-nit AMOLED display
  • It offers dual-band GPS and colour navigation maps
  • The T-Rex Dual Solar supports over 180 workout modes
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Amazfit has launched the T-Rex Dual Solar as a rugged smartwatch designed for long-distance outdoor activities and multi-day adventures. It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and uses solar panels on both the front and rear to extend battery life. The smartwatch also offers advanced navigation tools, 180-plus workout modes, 10 ATM water resistance and recreational diving support up to 50m.

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Price, Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar is priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and is available to purchase via Amazfit's official website and Amazon in the US. The company has not announced any details about an India launch yet.

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Features, Specifications

The Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by sapphire glass, and the watch features a Grade 5 titanium bezel and buttons, plus a glass-ceramic rear panel. It also includes a built-in flashlight with white and red light options.

The smartwatch has a microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls and supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz. It works with Android 7.0 and above and iOS 14.0 and above through the Zepp app. It also supports Zepp Flow, podcast storage and more than 180 workout modes, along with Zepp Coach training plans and integrations with Strava, TrainingPeaks, Runna and Google Fit.

For navigation, the T-Rex Dual Solar supports dual-band GPS and six satellite positioning systems. It comes with preloaded colour maps, downloadable contour and ski resort maps, turn-by-turn navigation, route planning, waypoint navigation and POI search. It also offers a colour-coded elevation profile through the Navigation Gradient Curve feature and supports LiveShare for sharing real-time location and activity information.

The watch has a 10 ATM water resistance rating and supports recreational diving up to 50m. Its health features include heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, skin temperature, sleep, heart rate variability and breathing quality tracking. It also supports menstrual cycle tracking and guided breathing exercises.

The T-Rex Dual Solar packs a 660mAh battery and is rated to last up to 25 days under typical usage. Amazfit claims that three hours of daily front-facing solar exposure can extend this to up to 34 days, while rear solar charging can extend battery life to up to 51 days under its testing conditions.

Outdoor Extreme and Expedition modes on the T-Rex Dual Solar reduce power consumption for longer trips, while Solar Priority Mode is designed to maximise solar energy recovery. Battery life is claimed to reach up to 41 hours in Accuracy GPS Mode.

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar

Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Compatible OS Android 7.0 and above, iOS 14.0 and above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar, Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Price, Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Launch, Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Features, Amazfit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Launched With Dual-Sided Solar Charging, Up to 25 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
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