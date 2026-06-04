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Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Amazfit has included 64GB of onboard storage on both smartwatches.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 4 June 2026 13:00 IST
Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra offers up to 3,000 nits AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • Amazfit added HYROX training and race tools to both models
  • The Balance Ultra offers up to 30 days of battery life
  • Both models use sapphire glass AMOLED displays
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Amazfit has unveiled the Balance 3 and Balance Ultra smartwatches in the US. The new wearables are designed around the company's Hybrid Training System, which combines smartwatch data with training and recovery insights through the Zepp App. Both models feature 1.5-inch AMOLED displays with sapphire glass protection, support more than 180 sports modes, and offer dual-band GPS with six satellite positioning systems. The Balance Ultra arrives as the flagship option with a titanium build and longer battery life, while the Balance 3 is offered in stainless steel and titanium variants.

Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Price, Availability

The stainless steel version of the Amazfit Balance 3 is priced at $369.99 (roughly Rs. 35,400). There's a titanium version that costs $449.99 (roughly Rs. 43,100), and the company has yet to reveal availability details.

The flagship Amazfit Balance Ultra is also available for purchase at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 57,400) via Amazfit's official website.

Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Features, Specifications

The Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra sport 1.5-inch AMOLED displays with 480×480-pixel resolution, sapphire glass protection, 323ppi pixel density, and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Amazfit has equipped the wearables with 64GB of onboard storage.

The Balance 3 and Balance Ultra are built around Amazfit's new Hybrid Training System, which uses the Zepp App to combine training, recovery, sleep, stress, and lifestyle data. Features such as HybridCharge Energy Intelligence, Weekly Focus, Training Balance, and Hybrid Training Plans are designed to help users better manage training load and recovery.

The watches support more than 180 sports modes, including official Hyrox training and race tools, and can automatically recognise 25 strength exercises and eight sports activities. Fitness features include Zepp Coach, PeakBeats workout analysis, running power, lactate threshold tracking, virtual pacing, Track Run mode, and support for external accessories such as heart-rate belts and cycling sensors.

Health tracking on the Amazfit Balance Ultra and Balance 3 covers heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress, skin temperature, sleep, heart rate variability, breathing quality, and menstrual cycle monitoring. Additional features include sleep scores, one-tap health measurements, and wellness alerts for abnormal readings.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 BLE and Wi-Fi on the 2.4GHz band. Both models support Bluetooth calling, phone notifications, music controls, voice notes, microphone and speaker functionality, and Zepp Flow voice assistant support in supported regions. They are compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later and iOS 17 or newer through the Zepp App.

The Balance 3 and Balance Ultra watches support dual-band GPS positioning and six satellite navigation systems. Navigation features include offline maps, contour maps, ski resort maps, point-of-interest search, route planning, route import, round-trip route creation, turn-by-turn directions, and automatic route rerouting.

The latest Amazfit smartwatches carry a 10 ATM water-resistance rating and support recreational scuba diving, outdoor freediving, indoor freediving, and spearfishing. They also include support for golf course maps and ski resort maps. Both smartwatches are equipped with Amazfit's BioTracker 6.0 sensor, along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, temperature, ambient light, geomagnetic, and barometric sensors.

The Amazfit Balance Ultra packs a 780mAh battery. The company claims it can deliver up to 30 days of typical usage, up to 15 days under heavy use, up to 10 days with the always-on display enabled, up to 50 hours in GPS mode, and up to 97 hours in power-saving GPS mode.

Meanwhile, the Amazfit Balance 3 houses a 658mAh battery. It is rated to provide up to 21 days of typical use, up to 10 days under heavy use, up to seven days with the always-on display enabled, up to 41 hours of GPS usage, and up to 84 hours in power-saving GPS mode.

The Amazfit Balance Ultra features a Grade 5 titanium bezel, frame, buttons, and back cover paired with a fibre-reinforced polymer case. The Balance 3 is available in stainless steel and titanium versions. The titanium variant uses a Grade 5 titanium frame and case with stainless steel buttons, while the stainless steel model combines stainless steel components with a fibre-reinforced polymer shell.

The Balance Ultra measures 51.8x51.8mm and has a thickness of 15.5mm including the heart-rate sensor. It weighs 57g without straps and ships with two 22mm quick-release straps in Black and Black & Terra colour options.

The Balance 3 measures 51.4x51.4mm and is 14.6mm thick, including the heart-rate sensor. The titanium version weighs 55g, while the stainless steel model weighs 62g. The smartwatch ships with a 22mm silicone strap and is offered in Stainless Steel and Titanium Black finishes.

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Further reading: Amazfit Balance 3, Amazfit Balance Ultra, Amazfit Balance 3 Price, Amazfit Balance Ultra Price, Amazfit Balance 3 Launch, Amazfit Balance Ultra Launch, Amazfit Balance 3 Features, Amazfit Balance Ultra Features, Amazfit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
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