Amazfit has launched the Cheetah 2 Pro, Cheetah 2 Ultra, and Bip Max smartwatches in India. The new wearables target different user groups, ranging from everyday fitness enthusiasts to marathon runners and trail athletes. The Amazfit Bip Max arrives as the most affordable option with GPS, Bluetooth calling, and a large AMOLED display, while the Cheetah 2 Pro and Cheetah 2 Ultra focus on advanced running analytics, navigation tools, and extended battery life. All three models run Zepp OS and support comprehensive health, fitness, and activity tracking features.

Amazfit Bip Max, Cheetah 2 Pro and Cheetah 2 Ultra Price in India, Availability

The Amazfit Bip Max is priced at Rs. 10,999 and comes in a Silver colour option, while the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro costs Rs. 41,999 and is available in a Titanium finish. Meanwhile, the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Ultra is priced at Rs. 54,999 and is offered in Titanium with a Black Silicone strap. Amazfit is also offering a Striped Green Nylon strap separately.

All three smartwatches are now available via the Amazfit India online store and Amazon.

Amazfit Bip Max Features, Specifications

The Amazfit Bip Max sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a 432 x 514 pixel resolution, tempered glass protection, an anti-fingerprint coating, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also includes an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment.

The smartwatch runs Zepp OS and supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with Android 7.0 and later devices as well as iPhones running iOS 15 or newer. It features a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling, 4GB of storage for offline music and maps, and supports music controls, camera controls, notifications, reminders, and sedentary alerts.

Health and fitness features include the BioTracker 6.0 sensor, heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring, along with one-tap health measurements. Additional sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

The watch supports GPS and four other satellite positioning systems, more than 150 workout modes, HYROX tracking, Zepp Coach guidance, Track Run mode, Smart Trajectory Correction, Virtual Pacer, and race performance predictions. It can also automatically recognise 25 strength-training exercises and eight sports movements.

The Amazfit Bip Max packs a 550mAh battery that is rated to last up to 20 days with typical use, 10 days with heavy use, and up to 40 hours of continuous GPS tracking. It measures 42.76 x 49.58 x 13.24mm, weighs 52.6g including the strap, and carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating.

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro and Cheetah 2 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Cheetah 2 Pro features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, sapphire glass protection, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It uses a Grade 5 titanium frame and case with aluminium alloy buttons and a plastic bezel. The watch also includes a dual-mode flashlight and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Cheetah 2 Ultra gets a larger 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 pixel resolution, sapphire glass protection, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Its construction combines a Grade 5 titanium bezel, frame, back cover, and buttons with a fibre-reinforced polymer case. It also doubles storage to 64GB and adds a dual-mode flashlight with white, red, SOS, and Boost lighting modes.

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro and Cheetah 2 Ultra are aimed at runners and endurance athletes. Both smartwatches run Zepp OS and support Zepp Flow AI voice controls, Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth calling, dual-band GPS, six satellite positioning systems, and more than 170 workout modes.

The two wearables share Amazfit's BioTracker 6.0 sensor suite, enabling continuous heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress, and skin temperature monitoring. Common training features include readiness scores, recovery insights, running power, lactate threshold analysis, ground contact time tracking, Zepp Coach plans, Virtual Pacer, Smart Trajectory Correction, and structured running workouts.

Navigation is one of the key differences between the two models. The Cheetah 2 Ultra supports offline topographic and contour maps, route planning, point-of-interest searches, and automatic rerouting. It also introduces an upgraded Trail Running Mode with colour-coded slope analysis and mountain effort calculations based on terrain and elevation changes.

The Cheetah 2 Ultra further adds Hybrid Training analytics and BioCharge energy monitoring to generate daily readiness insights from recovery and training data. It also offers faster map rendering and refresh speeds than earlier Amazfit navigation-focused watches.

Both watches support Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz connectivity. Additional features include music controls, camera controls, notifications, reminders, and app alerts. Both models carry 5ATM water-resistance ratings and support advanced fitness tracking for road running, hybrid training, trail running, and ultra-endurance activities.

Battery performance differs between the two models. The Cheetah 2 Pro houses a 540mAh battery rated for up to 20 days of typical usage, 10 days of heavy use, eight days with the always-on display enabled, and up to 31 hours of accurate GPS tracking.

The Cheetah 2 Ultra packs a larger 780mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 30 days under typical use and up to 60 hours in accurate GPS mode. Amazfit also says the watch can deliver up to 33 hours of battery life in trail-running mode with navigation, continuous heart-rate monitoring, dual-frequency GPS, and the always-on display enabled.

The Cheetah 2 Pro measures 48 x 48 x 13.2mm and weighs 45.6g. The Cheetah 2 Ultra measures 47.4 x 47.4 x 15.6mm and weighs 52g without the strap.