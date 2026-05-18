Technology News
English Edition

Apple Watch Series 12 to Offer Only General Performance Improvements, Bug Fixes: Report

The Apple Watch Series 12 could offer general performance improvements and bug fixes, courtesy of watchOS 27.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 May 2026 09:42 IST
Apple Watch Series 12 to Offer Only General Performance Improvements, Bug Fixes: Report

Apple introduced Exactograph watch face with Apple Watch Series 11

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gurman reported that minor Apple Watch Series 12 updates are expected
  • Watch Series 12 may focus on gradual refinements and better software
  • WatchOS 27 is expected to introduce a new modular watch face
Advertisement

Apple is expected to refresh its hardware lineup as part of the annual cycle in September. While the focus of the rumour mill has been on the purported iPhone 18 series and the highly anticipated iPhone Fold, a recent report suggests that the next-generation Apple Watch, the Watch Series 12, could miss out on significant design overhauls or AI-focused additions. Instead, the purported wearable will reportedly emphasise gradual refinements, software improvements, and new watch faces.

Apple Watch Series 12 Could Bring Minor Refinements Instead of Major Changes

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he does not expect “much in the way of major Apple Watch upgrades” in 2026. According to the journalist, this is because both hardware and software updates for the Apple Watch lineup have slowed down in recent years.

VoltApple Watch Discussion
Explore More...

Gurman noted that, despite the slower pace of upgrades, the Apple Watch still leads the premium smartwatch segment in areas such as display quality, health tracking features, and overall functionality. Consequently, the Cupertino-based tech giant is largely competing against its own previous products instead of rivals.

The report suggests that watchOS 27 will still introduce some refinements. Gurman previously revealed that Apple is working on a new modular-style watch face inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch face is expected to bring more information density and customisation options to standard Apple Watch models. While the Watch Ultra's modular watch face presents a large amount of information, it may feel dense on the standard Apple Watch's smaller screen. Thus, Apple is said to have removed several elements in the in-development version, with the main omission being the central large complication.

The Apple Watch Series 12 could offer general performance improvements and bug fixes, courtesy of watchOS 27. While a handful of previous reports suggested that Apple could bring AI features to its smartwatch, with watchOS 27, there is currently no indication that the Apple Watch will directly receive Apple Intelligence features.

This is reportedly due to hardware limitations. Current Apple Watch models are believed to ship with between 1GB and 1.5GB of RAM, which may not be sufficient for running on-device AI models. However, it may ultimately end up serving as a companion device, displaying results generated through other Apple hardware on the smartwatch.

In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 11 (review) brought a slew of quality-of-life upgrades. These include wrist gestures and hypertension notifications, enhanced usability, and a big bump in battery life. Meanwhile, the watchOS 27 features are expected to be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 in June.

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cellular

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium, comfortable design
  • Bright and sharp OLED display
  • Support for 5G connectivity
  • Longer battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not a major upgrade compared to Series 10
  • Features overlap with older models
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 11 GPS+Cellular review
Strap Colour Blue
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS iOS 26
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple, watchOS 27, WWDC 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Standalone Siri App to Reportedly Feature Chat Auto Deletion as Apple Focuses on Privacy

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 12 to Offer Only General Performance Improvements, Bug Fixes: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon in These Shades
  2. Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch
  3. Realme 16 Series and OnePlus 15R Become More Expensive in India
  4. Xiaomi 17 Max, Band 10 Pro Will Launch on This Date: See Expected Specs
  5. Instagram Instants Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Is Now Available to All Adult Creators
  2. Vi Postpaid Users in India Can Choose New International Roaming Plans From Rs 649
  3. Red Magic 11S Pro, Red Magic 11S Pro+ Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Edition SoC: Price, Specifications
  4. Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s Warrant OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  6. Realme 16T 5G Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 22 India Launch
  7. Realme 16 Series Gets Price Hike in India; OnePlus, Poco and Lava Also Revise Rates
  8. Verus Ethereum Bridge Reportedly Suffers from $11.5 Million DeFi Hack
  9. The Travellers Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Australian Drama Film
  10. Xiaomi 17T Series Set to Launch Globally on May 28; Confirmed to Arrive With a Leica-Tuned Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »