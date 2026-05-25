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  • Vivo S60 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 16GB RAM

Vivo S60 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 16GB RAM

The Vivo S60 is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OriginOS 6 skin on top.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 11:54 IST
Vivo S60 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 16GB RAM

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S60 design has already been revealed by the brand

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Highlights
  • Vivo S60 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip
  • The upcoming handset may ship with 16GB of RAM, Android 16
  • Vivo S60 China launch is set for May 29
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Vivo S60 is scheduled to launch in China this week as the successor to the S50, which debuted in December 2025. In recent weeks, the company has been revealing several details about the upcoming handset, including its battery, colourways, and ingress protection. It has surfaced on a benchmarking platform, confirming its moniker and key specifications. The Vivo S60 is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon SoC as its predecessor. The upcoming handset could ship with 16GB of RAM.

Vivo S60 Geekbench Listing

A Vivo handset bearing the model number V2571A has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to correspond to the Vivo S60, which is scheduled to launch in China on May 29. The upcoming handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.02GHz.

Comparing the SoC's core configuration reveals that the processor is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It comprises one core clocked at 3.01GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz, and three cores operating at 2.02GHz. On the graphics front, it has an Adreno 735 GPU. For context, the Vivo S50 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, offering a peak clock speed of 3.01GHz and paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It also gets up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The upcoming Vivo S60 could be paired with approximately 14.93GB of RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 12GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OriginOS 6 skin on top.

Benchmark scores for the upcoming Vivo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmark, it registered scores of 1,960 (single-core) and 5,194 (multi-core) points, respectively.

The Vivo S60 is confirmed to support 90W wired fast charging. The handset will feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. It will go on sale in China in Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night's Dream (black), and Sea of ​​Stars (white) (translated from Chinese) colourways. The company claims that the Vivo S60 will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and boast a dual-speaker setup, an IR blaster, and an X-linear vibration motor for haptics.

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Further reading: Vivo S60, Vivo S60 Launch, Vivo S60 Specifications, Vivo, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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