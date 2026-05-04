Apple is said to be testing a new feature that could bring the standard Apple Watch much closer to the Ultra model, at least visually. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is experimenting with a redesigned interface inspired by Apple Watch Ultra's Modular Ultra watch face. It is expected to be included as a new watch face in the watchOS 27 update, which could be first previewed at WWDC 2026 in June.

Modular Ultra Face in watchOS 27

As per Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple is testing a simplified version of the Modular Ultra watch face, originally designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. The new face reportedly retains the signature large clock that occupies the top two-thirds of the screen. There might also be a row of three smaller complications beneath it.

While the original Modular Ultra face presents a large amount of information, it may feel dense on the standard Apple Watch's smaller screen. To tackle this, Apple is said to have removed several elements in the in-development version. As per the journalist, the main omission could be the central large complication. The watch face might also lack the row of smaller complications above the time and the data displayed along the bezel.

It reportedly appears to be a cleaner, less cluttered interface compared to the Watch Ultra's watch face.

Gurman said that the move is aimed at bringing the design language of the Modular Ultra face to standard Apple Watch models, which have smaller displays compared to the Ultra variant.

Apart from this, Apple is also said to be preparing to release its annual Pride-themed watch face ahead of watchOS 27's rollout. As per the journalist, the 2026 iteration could be called Pride Luminance. It is expected to arrive as part of the watchOS 26.5 update later this month.

Meanwhile, watchOS 27 has reportedly been internally codenamed “Orchid”. It is expected to be first unveiled at WWDC 2026, which takes place from June 8 to June 12. The annual developers' conference will kick off with the keynote and Platforms State of the Union, where updates for its software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, are likely to be previewed.

WatchOS 27's wider release is likely to follow alongside new Apple Watch models later this year.