Everything seems to cost more these days. Groceries, electricity, fuel, even the occasional meal you order because cooking is the last thing you want to do after work. The salary, unfortunately, hasn't got the memo. And while you can try to cut back here and there, those little expenses have a way of adding up. And while you can try to cut back here and there, apparently even switching from your work laptop to the TV for some downtime comes at a price.

Netflix vs Prime Video vs JioHotstar: Cheapest TV Subscription Plans

Paying for Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar separately can get surprisingly expensive, especially if you only use them to catch up on a few shows or watch a film over the weekend. The good news is that you don't have to pay for the top-tier plans to watch on your TV. All three services have cheaper options, so let's see what you get and what you miss out on.

Netflix Basic: Rs. 199 Per Month

Netflix Basic costs Rs. 199 per month and is the cheapest plan that allows you to watch Netflix on a television. It supports streaming on one device at a time and gives you access to Netflix's catalogue without advertisements. The catch is that picture quality is limited to 720p HD, even if you're watching on a Full HD or 4K television.

Netflix doesn't offer quarterly or annual discounts in India, so a year's subscription will cost you Rs. 2,388. The Rs. 149 Mobile plan costs less, but it's restricted to phones and tablets. For TV viewing, the Basic plan is your starting point, while Full HD and 4K streaming require the more expensive plans.

Amazon Prime Lite: Rs. 799 Per Year

At Rs. 799 a year, Amazon Prime Lite is the cheapest annual plan in this comparison. It gives you access to Prime Video in HD, with advertisements, and works on both mobile phones and compatible TVs. You can register only one device at a time, though, so you'll have to switch the registration if you want to watch on a different screen.

The plan does come with fewer benefits than a full Amazon Prime membership. You won't get Amazon Music, Prime Reading or Prime Gaming, for instance, although some shopping benefits are still included. If you mostly use Amazon for Prime Video, these missing extras may not matter much, especially at this price.

JioHotstar Super: Rs. 149 Per Month

JioHotstar Super starts at Rs. 149 per month, but the annual plan is much cheaper at Rs. 1,099. That's roughly Rs. 92 a month if you subscribe for the full year. You can watch on up to two devices at the same time, including a compatible TV, with streaming quality going up to 1080p Full HD.

There are ads to sit through, but the plan gives you access to Hollywood movies and shows as well as JioHotstar's Indian content. The cheaper Rs. 79 Mobile plan, on the other hand, is limited to phones and tablets, so you can't use it on your TV. It also requires a separate add-on for Hollywood content. If we follow the math, Super is the cheapest plan that gets you JioHotstar on your television.

Cheapest OTT Plans for TV Viewing Compared

Details Netflix Basic Amazon Prime Lite JioHotstar Super Monthly price Rs. 199 Not available Rs. 149 Cost for 12 months Rs. 2,388 (monthly payments) Rs. 799 Rs. 1,099 Quarterly price Not available Not available Rs. 349 Video quality 720p HD HD Up to Full HD Device limit 1 screen at a time 1 registered device at a time Up to 2 simultaneous devices TV support Yes Yes, one TV or mobile device Yes Advertisements No Yes Yes Content access Netflix catalogue Prime Video catalogue JioHotstar catalogue, including Hollywood

How Much Can You Save With Annual OTT Plans?

The monthly price doesn't always tell you how much you'll end up spending over a year, so it's worth looking at the longer-term cost before picking a plan. Amazon Prime Lite works out to roughly Rs. 67 a month when you pay Rs. 799 upfront for the year. Netflix Basic, on the other hand, has no annual subscription or discount. You'll pay Rs. 199 every month, bringing your total to Rs. 2,388 over 12 months.

JioHotstar Super is a little different. Its monthly plan costs Rs. 149, but choosing the annual subscription brings the effective monthly cost down to around Rs. 92. You'd pay Rs. 1,099 upfront instead of Rs. 1,788 through monthly renewals, saving Rs. 689 over the year. If you watch JioHotstar regularly, that's a fairly significant difference to consider before subscribing.

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