Apple introduced a new feature for its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro called spatial Personas on Tuesday, as per a report. Extension of the existing Personas feature, where users can see each other's 3D virtual representation in a window, the new feature is said to allow users to step into a common virtual setting for a collaborative experience. Users can now play games, work together on a project, or watch a movie while being able to see all the participants. The new feature was reported to be added via an update to the Apple Vision Pro's visionOS.

According to a report by The Verge, Vision Pro users will be able to activate spatial Personas through FaceTime by clicking a corresponding button on the screen. This will allow users to move out of the window-like box and stand together in a virtual sandbox. Reportedly, only the face, the upper part of the torso, and the hands will be visible, which are rendered through the various cameras on the headset and Apple's on-device digital rendering. The feature was added with the visionOS 1.1 update.

Personas, the 3D avatars inside the window, were introduced right at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro. Spatial Personas were demonstrated at the WWDC 2023, however, the feature was still under development. Now, it is available in beta, and users can now collaborate on SharePlay-enabled apps.

With this feature, users can now sit together while watching a movie on a screen inside the virtual setting, while still being able to see other participants in the room and their reactions. Inverse's Raymond Wong reported on his experience of using the feature in an Apple demo and highlighted that the avatars now look much more realistic than their previous iteration. Collaborative work through Apple's Freeform app also allows participants to write on the whiteboard or add and rearrange notes. Wong highlights that up to five participants can collaborate at a time.

Reportedly, when in the same virtual setting, another participant's voice comes from the same direction as their avatar. It also increases or decreases in intensity based on how near or far they are located. Similarly, Apple Vision Pro users see other participants the same way they would appear in real life, even if they do not share the same physical space. The feature is reported to still be in beta version and is expected to be rolled out publicly in weeks to come.

