Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched

Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched

Microsoft OneNote for Apple Vision Pro offers some features that are also available on the iPad app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 19:38 IST
Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s OneNote allows users to make a digital notebook as well

Highlights
  • Microsoft OneNote users can add a password to their notes
  • The notes can be synced on the cloud for easy access across devices
  • Apple Vision Pro users can also take notes hands-free
Advertisement

Microsoft OneNote was made available for the Apple Vision Pro on Tuesday. The cloud-based note-taking app will now support Vision Pro's augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments, allowing users an immersive experience. The app will offer both hands-free note-taking by using speech mode and typing through the virtual keyboard and finger-tracking sensors. Notably, earlier this year, Zoom released an app compatible with the mixed-reality headset with support for Apple's Personas feature as well as expandable virtual meeting rooms.

The announcement was made by Greg MacEachern, Product Manager at Microsoft in a blog post, where he said, “Today, we are introducing the newest member of the OneNote family, on the Apple Vision Pro[..]You can plan trips, practice daily habits, and create/edit your task list, all in spatial reality – the OneNote experience on the Apple Vision Pro helps you stay productive, no matter where you are.”

Like other apps designed for Apple's mixed reality headset, the OneNote app will also support AR and VR environments. That means users can open the app floating in the middle of the room — at a size they'd like — or open it in a virtually created space. The app will also support both speech and virtual keyboard support. Additionally, Microsoft has said that several features offered in the iPad version of the app will also be available for Vision Pro users.

However, there are no other unique features for the new platform. Users will be able to use all the standard features such as writing memos, taking single-sheet notes, and making a digital notebook. OneNote also allows users to highlight text and add tags to notes for easier detection. Further, passwords can also be added to notes, making them more secure.

Microsoft's OneNote also offers sharing capabilities and cloud-syncing features. However, some of the features are only available to its paid subscribers. The tech giant said that it will include more platform-specific features in the future. Some of these features include inserting from camera and photos, Copilot integration, two-factor authentication, and more. There is no timeline for when these features can be added.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft OneNote, Apple Vision Pro, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE

Related Stories

Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in India
  2. Vivo T3x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official With This Price Tag
  3. Google Wallet Could Soon Be Launched in India Alongside Google Pay
  4. HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro Renders, Price, Key Features Leak Online
  5. Realme Narzo 70x 5G's India Launch Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft OneNote App for Apple Vision Pro With Hands-Free Note Taking, Virtual Keyboard Support Launched
  2. Threads Testing Real-Time Search Results for Some Users, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Confirms
  3. World’s First AI Influencer Pageant 'Miss AI' Announced; Judging Criteria and Prizes Revealed
  4. Redmi Buds 5A Confirmed to Launch on April 23 in India Alongside Redmi Pad SE
  5. iOS 17.5 Beta 2 Brings Supports for Installing iPhone Apps via Websites: Report
  6. Redmi Pad Pro May Launch Globally Soon; Spotted on FCC Site With HyperOS
  7. Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features
  8. Realme Narzo 70x 5G India Launch Set for April 24, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace
  10. OnePlus Pad 2 Chipset Deatils Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »