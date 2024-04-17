Microsoft OneNote was made available for the Apple Vision Pro on Tuesday. The cloud-based note-taking app will now support Vision Pro's augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) environments, allowing users an immersive experience. The app will offer both hands-free note-taking by using speech mode and typing through the virtual keyboard and finger-tracking sensors. Notably, earlier this year, Zoom released an app compatible with the mixed-reality headset with support for Apple's Personas feature as well as expandable virtual meeting rooms.

The announcement was made by Greg MacEachern, Product Manager at Microsoft in a blog post, where he said, “Today, we are introducing the newest member of the OneNote family, on the Apple Vision Pro[..]You can plan trips, practice daily habits, and create/edit your task list, all in spatial reality – the OneNote experience on the Apple Vision Pro helps you stay productive, no matter where you are.”

Like other apps designed for Apple's mixed reality headset, the OneNote app will also support AR and VR environments. That means users can open the app floating in the middle of the room — at a size they'd like — or open it in a virtually created space. The app will also support both speech and virtual keyboard support. Additionally, Microsoft has said that several features offered in the iPad version of the app will also be available for Vision Pro users.

However, there are no other unique features for the new platform. Users will be able to use all the standard features such as writing memos, taking single-sheet notes, and making a digital notebook. OneNote also allows users to highlight text and add tags to notes for easier detection. Further, passwords can also be added to notes, making them more secure.

Microsoft's OneNote also offers sharing capabilities and cloud-syncing features. However, some of the features are only available to its paid subscribers. The tech giant said that it will include more platform-specific features in the future. Some of these features include inserting from camera and photos, Copilot integration, two-factor authentication, and more. There is no timeline for when these features can be added.

