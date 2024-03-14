Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests

Reportedly, strings of codes found in Apple Vision Pro’s VisionOS show support for multiple new languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 18:35 IST
Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) in the US

Highlights
  • The codes were found in Apple Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard
  • Apple has said Vision Pro will be introduced in more countries in 2024
  • Apple Vision Pro is currently only sold in the US
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro could soon be launched in multiple countries, according to a report. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its first mixed reality (supporting both augmented reality and virtual reality) headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023. It later went on sale in the US in 2024. While there have been reports suggesting the headset's expansion to other regions, the company has not shared any such plans yet. But now, a report has found clues about which countries could be the first to get the Vision Pro hidden within the device's operating system's codes.

The strings of codes in VisionOS, where the hints for the expansion of the Apple Vision Pro were first spotted by MacRumors. The virtual keyboard for the device currently only supports the English (US) language. However, the report mentions that the codes suggest that support for 12 more languages will be added.

These 12 languages include Cantonese - Traditional, Chinese - Simplified, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (Japan), English (Singapore), English (UK), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese, and Korean. Since the inclusion of the language also mentions the region, the report claims that China, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK, France, and Germany may become the first to see the headset being sold in their countries. Notably, India is not mentioned in the list.

Last month, tipster Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the Apple Vision Pro could be introduced to more regions sooner than expected. The primary reason for this was cited as a drop in demand for the mixed reality headset. “Due to the limited demand growth in the U.S. market, advancing the global release schedule is favourable when the supply improves,” the tipster said, adding that the headset could be introduced in other countries before the WWDC 2024, which is likely to be held in June.

The Apple Vision Pro features dual Micro OLED displays, totalling 23 million pixels. It includes a custom 3D lens for augmented reality content across the wearer's field of view. Equipped with a comprehensive sensor array, including main cameras, downward cameras for hand tracking, IR illuminators, and LiDAR scanner, it offers detailed spatial recognition. The device also integrates two individually amplified drivers for personalised spatial audio. Powered by Apple's M2 chip and a new R1 chip, it supports 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Paytm Payments Bank Said to Cut About 20 Percent of Staff as Business Halt Looms

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Pixel Fold 2 Tipped to Offer a Tablet-Sized Inner Screen
  4. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements
  7. Dell Alienware m18 R2 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Blocks Profile Picture Screenshots; Tests Multiple Chats Pinning
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM; Storage Specification Also Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola to Launch Something New in India on April 3; Could be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  4. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again
  7. Paytm Payments Bank Said to Cut About 20 Percent of Staff as Business Halt Looms
  8. Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition Design, Key Display Features Revealed Ahead of March 18 Launch
  9. ‘X is Becoming a Video First Platform’, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
  10. LPDDR6 RAM to Reportedly Debut on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »