Apple Vision Pro could soon be launched in multiple countries, according to a report. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its first mixed reality (supporting both augmented reality and virtual reality) headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023. It later went on sale in the US in 2024. While there have been reports suggesting the headset's expansion to other regions, the company has not shared any such plans yet. But now, a report has found clues about which countries could be the first to get the Vision Pro hidden within the device's operating system's codes.

The strings of codes in VisionOS, where the hints for the expansion of the Apple Vision Pro were first spotted by MacRumors. The virtual keyboard for the device currently only supports the English (US) language. However, the report mentions that the codes suggest that support for 12 more languages will be added.

These 12 languages include Cantonese - Traditional, Chinese - Simplified, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (Japan), English (Singapore), English (UK), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese, and Korean. Since the inclusion of the language also mentions the region, the report claims that China, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK, France, and Germany may become the first to see the headset being sold in their countries. Notably, India is not mentioned in the list.

Last month, tipster Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the Apple Vision Pro could be introduced to more regions sooner than expected. The primary reason for this was cited as a drop in demand for the mixed reality headset. “Due to the limited demand growth in the U.S. market, advancing the global release schedule is favourable when the supply improves,” the tipster said, adding that the headset could be introduced in other countries before the WWDC 2024, which is likely to be held in June.

The Apple Vision Pro features dual Micro OLED displays, totalling 23 million pixels. It includes a custom 3D lens for augmented reality content across the wearer's field of view. Equipped with a comprehensive sensor array, including main cameras, downward cameras for hand tracking, IR illuminators, and LiDAR scanner, it offers detailed spatial recognition. The device also integrates two individually amplified drivers for personalised spatial audio. Powered by Apple's M2 chip and a new R1 chip, it supports 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

