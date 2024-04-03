Technology News

Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact

In January, Artifact said in a blogpost it would wind down operations of its app.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 April 2024 16:42 IST
Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact

Photo Credit: Kevin Systrom/Twitter

Artifact launched in February 2023

Highlights
  • Yahoo also owns news brands TechCrunch and Engadget
  • Yahoo declined to share financial details of the deal
  • Systrom and Krieger will work with Yahoo in an advisory capacity
Advertisement

Yahoo said on Tuesday it had acquired Instagram co-founders' AI-driven news platform, Artifact, and will incorporate its technology across the US web services provider's news and other sites.

The deal signals continued pain for media start-ups struggling to grow revenue at a time when Big Tech giants Alphabet and Meta Platforms attract the bulk of advertising sales.

In January, Artifact said in a blogpost it would wind down operations of its app as "the market opportunity isn't big enough to warrant continued investment in this way."

Yahoo, which also owns news brands TechCrunch, Engadget and Yahoo Finance, said Artifact's AI-powered recommendation engine and other features will help scale its news operations and deliver personalized content to audience.

The online publisher also owns a minority stake in content recommendation platform Taboola.

Yahoo, which declined to share financial details, was bought out by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,730 crore) in 2021.

Artifact was launched in early 2023 by Systrom and Mike Krieger. They were earlier at Meta, then known as Facebook, after the company's acquisition of Instagram in 2012.

The duo had left the Facebook owner in late 2018, which some media reports later described as due to their strained relationship with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and differences in their visions for Instagram.

Systrom and Krieger will work with Yahoo in an advisory capacity during this transition, Yahoo said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Yahoo, Artifact, AI
‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March

Related Stories

Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Amazon Offers Free Credits for Startups to Use AI Models Including Anthropic
  5. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  6. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Offers Free Credits for Startups to Use AI Models Including Anthropic
  2. Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact
  3. ‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed
  5. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System
  6. Apple Pencil 3 to Get New 'Squeeze' Gesture, iPadOS 17.5 Beta Suggests: Report
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts
  8. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability
  9. Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Chatbot for Xbox
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »