Technology News

Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms

Apple will continue to ramp up research and development investment in China

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2024 12:17 IST
Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was unveiled at the annual WWDC in 2023

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro may launch launch in the UK, Australia, Japan, etc.
  • The India launch of the mixed reality headset has not yet been confirmed
  • The Apple Vision Pro is powered by Apple's M2 chipset
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro will hit the mainland China market this year, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said on Sunday, according to state media.

Cook revealed the headset's China launch plan in response to a media question on the sidelines of the China Development Forum in Beijing, CCTV Finance said on its Weibo social account.

Apple will continue to ramp up research and development investment in China, he was quoted as saying.

Recently, a report suggested that Apple Vision Pro could soon be launched in multiple countries. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its first mixed reality (supporting both augmented reality and virtual reality) headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023. It later went on sale in the US in 2024. While there have been reports suggesting the headset's expansion to other regions, the company has not shared any such plans yet. But now, a report has found clues about which countries could be the first to get the Vision Pro hidden within the device's operating system's codes.

The strings of codes in VisionOS, where the hints for the expansion of the Apple Vision Pro were first spotted by MacRumors. The virtual keyboard for the device currently only supports the English (US) language. However, the report mentions that the codes suggest that support for 12 more languages will be added.

These 12 languages include Cantonese - Traditional, Chinese - Simplified, English (Australia), English (Canada), English (Japan), English (Singapore), English (UK), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese, and Korean. Since the inclusion of the language also mentions the region, the report claims that China, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK, France, and Germany may become the first to see the headset being sold in their countries. Notably, India is not mentioned in the list.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple, Apple CEO Tim Cook
iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Said to Offer On-Device AI Features With Apple's A18 Pro SoC
  3. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Pin Multiple Messages in Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi SU7 Price Teased by CEO Lei Jun Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Apple Vision Pro to Be Available in China in 2024, CEO Tim Cook Confirms
  3. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi: May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets Users Pin Multiple Messages in Chats: How to Use Feature
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Offer On-Device AI Performance With A18 Pro Chipset
  6. Snapchat Releases 'AR Pichkari' Lens to Celebrate Holi 2024 With Friends: How it Works
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Working on AI-Powered Image Editor, Ask Meta AI Feature
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Listed on EEC Certification Website, Could Also Debut as Motorola Razr+ 2024
  9. OpenAI Said to Court Hollywood in Meetings With Film Studios, Directors
  10. iQoo Tipped to Be Working on Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, Could Debut as iQoo Neo 10 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »