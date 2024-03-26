Technology News

Apple Pencil With Support for Both iPad and Apple Vision Pro in Testing: Report

Apple could soon expand support for its Apple Pencil beyond its iPad lineup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2024 15:20 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's Vision Pro currently lets users control the interface using their eyes and hands

  • Apple could launch a new Apple Pencil with support for the Vision Pro
  • The Vision Pro headset currently supports eye and hand controls
  • Users may be able to draw with a Apple Pencil and view it on the headset
Apple could release a version of its stylus for tablets that works with its first-generation Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, according to a report. The company is said to be testing a version of the Apple Pencil that work with visionOS, Apple's new operating system that was introduced along with the Vision Pro. Recent reports have suggested that the company is planning to launch a new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard alongside new iPad models in the coming weeks.

A MacRumors report citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter that the iPhone maker is currently testing an Apple Pencil that works with visionOS. As of today, existing Apple Pencil models work with the iPad mini (5th generation)iPad (6th generation)iPad Air (3rd generation)iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and newer models.

If these claims are accurate, users might be able to use an upcoming Apple Pencil model while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. While details on how this will work are currently unavailable, the report speculates that users might be able to draw on a horizontally placed iPad, using an Apple Pencil, and view the output on the Vision Pro.

As per a recent report, Apple is planning to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models that could arrive as early as next month. The Pro models are said to feature Apple's latest 3nm M3 chip and OLED screens — the first on an iPad — while the Air models could arrive with an M2 processor and a horizontally aligned landscape-oriented camera.

A new Apple Pencil is also tipped to debut alongside these new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but it is currently unknown whether this accessory will work with visionOS. The report also states that Apple would need to update visionOS — possibly to version 2 — in order to add Apple Pencil support. We can expect to learn more details in the coming weeks or at WWDC, when new software updates and features are unveiled by the company.  

