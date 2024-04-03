Technology News

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed

Both Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series models will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 16:03 IST
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch in India in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold and Vintage Green shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch with a Pro and a Pro+ model
  • Both handsets are confimed to ship with Android 14-based XOS 14
  • The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models will get 108-megapixel main cameras
Advertisement

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India in April. The lineup is expected to include the Inifinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, which were unveiled globally in March this year. The phones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 108-megapixel triple rear camera units. The Indian variants of the handsets are expected to share similar specifications as their global counterparts. Infinix has also revealed the colour options and a few key features of the upcoming phones. Meanwhile, a report has tipped the exact launch date of the phones.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report suggests that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series may launch in India on April 12. The report added that the price of the handsets and their sale details will be unveiled on the same day. A Flipkart microsite for the phones already confirmed their availability on the ecommerce site.

The microsite has now been updated with some new details on the phones. It confirms that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series models will launch with All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, which is said to allow 100W wired hyper charging, 20W wireless Mag charging, and wireless reverse charging. The phones are confirmed to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro 5G series phones will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoCs paired with 12GB of RAM that is expandable up to an additional 12GB. They also feature Infinix's X1 Cheetah chipset and 120Hz curved AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Indian variants of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series smartphones will sport voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo lights. The phones are teased to launch in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green colour options. For optics, the handsets will feature 108-megapixel triple rear camera units with 3x lossless zoom and 32-megapixel front cameras.

Notably, the global variant of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G launched at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000), while the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The former is offered in a Titan Gold colourway and the latter comes in an Obsidian Black option, while both handsets are available globally in a Vintage Green shade.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Specifications, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G India launch, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G India launch, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature
Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts

Related Stories

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  5. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Date Set; Key Features Revealed
  6. HP Envy x360 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact
  2. ‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed
  4. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System
  5. Apple Pencil 3 to Get New 'Squeeze' Gesture, iPadOS 17.5 Beta Suggests: Report
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts
  7. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability
  8. Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature
  9. Microsoft Reportedly Testing an AI-Powered Chatbot for Xbox
  10. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 125W Turbo Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »