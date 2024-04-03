Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India in April. The lineup is expected to include the Inifinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, which were unveiled globally in March this year. The phones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 108-megapixel triple rear camera units. The Indian variants of the handsets are expected to share similar specifications as their global counterparts. Infinix has also revealed the colour options and a few key features of the upcoming phones. Meanwhile, a report has tipped the exact launch date of the phones.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report suggests that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series may launch in India on April 12. The report added that the price of the handsets and their sale details will be unveiled on the same day. A Flipkart microsite for the phones already confirmed their availability on the ecommerce site.

The microsite has now been updated with some new details on the phones. It confirms that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series models will launch with All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, which is said to allow 100W wired hyper charging, 20W wireless Mag charging, and wireless reverse charging. The phones are confirmed to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro 5G series phones will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoCs paired with 12GB of RAM that is expandable up to an additional 12GB. They also feature Infinix's X1 Cheetah chipset and 120Hz curved AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Indian variants of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series smartphones will sport voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo lights. The phones are teased to launch in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green colour options. For optics, the handsets will feature 108-megapixel triple rear camera units with 3x lossless zoom and 32-megapixel front cameras.

Notably, the global variant of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G launched at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000), while the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The former is offered in a Titan Gold colourway and the latter comes in an Obsidian Black option, while both handsets are available globally in a Vintage Green shade.

