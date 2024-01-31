Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Sales Cross 200,000 Units Days Before Headset Arrives in US Stores: Report

TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that shipping 500,000 Vision Pro units should not be challenging for Apple.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2024 17:04 IST
Apple Vision Pro Sales Cross 200,000 Units Days Before Headset Arrives in US Stores: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Disney+ content can be streamed on the Apple Vision Pro when it debuts on Friday

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US on January 8
  • The headset is set to go on sale in the US on February 2
  • Apple is said to be targeting 500,000 shipments of the Vision Pro headset
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro — the wearable 'spatial computer' from the iPhone maker — might have a hefty $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) price tag, but that hasn't stopped the company from selling over 200,000 units in the US, over a 10-day period, according to a report. The headset is set to go on sale via Apple Stores in the US starting on February 2, nearly eight months after it was unveiled by the company at WWDC 2023. There's no word from Apple on plans to launch the Vision Pro in other regions, including India.

According to a MacRumors report citing a source with knowledge of the company's Vision Pro sales performance, Apple has sold over 200,000 models of its first mixed reality headset as of January 29. Customers will be able to purchase the Vision Pro at the company's stores in the US starting on Friday. Apple announced the launch of the device in the country on January 8 and pre-orders started on January 19.

Earlier this month, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple "sold 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units" between January 19 to January 21. Kuo claims that shipping 500,000 Vision Pro units should not be challenging for Apple, but points to the possibility of the demand for the headset waning after the initial order period.

These figures were in line with Kuo's earlier predictions related to the headset, but the analyst says that shipping times remained the same during the pre-order period, which suggests that demand for the headset could "quickly taper off after the core fans and heavy users place their orders."

Meanwhile, reviews for the Vision Pro arrived on Wednesday, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company's wearable headset. Previously unknown details about the device have also surfaced online, such as how the headset is powered and the software interface.

For example, John Gruber points out in his review that the Apple Vision Pro does not have an inbuilt reserve battery. This means that if you buy a second battery, you can't hot swap it with the original one as the device will simply be powered down — instead, you will need to shut down the headset, connect to the second battery pack and power it on again, according to Gruber.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro sales, Apple Vision Pro launch, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
NYC bar Association Seeks Crypto-Friendly Policy Reforms to Beat Talent Exodus

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Sales Cross 200,000 Units Days Before Headset Arrives in US Stores: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's A18 Pro Leaked Benchmark Score Hints at Vastly Improved Single-Core Performance
  2. Flipkart to Start Rolling Out Same-Day Delivery Service in 20 Cities in India
  3. RBI Restricts Paytm Payments Bank From Taking New Deposits, Credit Transactions
  4. Nothing’s CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Product, Could Be the Rumoured Neckband Pro
  5. Apple Vision Pro Sales Cross 200,000 Units Days Before Headset Arrives in US Stores: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Said to be Rebranded Galaxy A05s
  7. NYC bar Association Seeks Crypto-Friendly Policy Reforms to Beat Talent Exodus
  8. US SEC to Approve Ethereum ETF in May, Standard Chartered Predicts
  9. Huawei Mate 70 Models Tipped to Compete With Upcoming iPhone 16 Series
  10. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Released With New Emoji, Changes to App Store for EU Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »