Apple Smart Glasses, AirPods With Cameras May Launch in 2027, Affordable Vision Pro in Pipeline: Mark Gurman

Apple might release a $2,000 Vision headset next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was announced in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023

Highlights
  • Apple eyes to make more products that use the Vision Pro’s technology
  • Apple Vision Pro's price starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000)
  • The affordable Vision headset will not include the EyeSight feature
Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro last year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It's been over a year since the official launch and more than six months since Apple shipped the product. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is currently working on more products that use the Vision Pro's technology to compete with Meta. The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering introducing a Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses rival in 2027. It could also launch a pair of AirPods with cameras.

Apple Working on Additional Vision-Based Products

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple's Vision Products Group is working on at least four new devices. Apple is considering launching new smart glasses in 2027 similar to the Meta Ray-Ban (Review). Alongside the glasses, the team reportedly eyes to bring out AirPods with cameras.

The report notes that Apple is attempting to salvage the billions of dollars spent on the Vision Pro's visual intelligence technology. Apple is aiming to bring Vision Pro's ability to detect the environment around a user and supply useful data to more products. These have also been rumoured in the past.

Further, Gurman states that Apple will launch a lower-end version of the Vision headset as early as next year with a price tag of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,68,000). It is expected to run on a less powerful processor and could be made of cheaper materials. The original Apple Vision Pro's price starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) and is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage configurations.

This affordable Vision headset will not include the EyeSight feature. The second-generation Vision Pro equipped with a faster chip will reportedly arrive in 2026. With the lower price, Apple is expecting unit sales of the new device to be at least double compared to the Vision Pro.

Apple's Vision Pro was announced in June 2023 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The headset runs on the visionOS operating system and supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. It is currently up for sale in various countries including the US, China, Europe, and Japan. It runs on Apple's M2 processor and an R1 chip.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
