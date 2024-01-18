Technology News
Netflix Won't Offer Dedicated Apple Vision Pro App Unlike Most Major Streaming Platforms: Report

Netflix was the most significant absentee on Apple's list of streaming services that would offer dedicated apps on the Vision Pro headset.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2024 19:36 IST
Netflix Won't Offer Dedicated Apple Vision Pro App Unlike Most Major Streaming Platforms: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @charlesdeluvio

Netflix users have to use a browser on macOS as the firm hasn't launched an app for the platform

Highlights
  • Netflix won't be available on the Apple Vision Pro as a standalone app
  • Subscribers won't be able to stream videos with immersive backgrounds
  • Netflix offers access to its platform via apps for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS
Netflix won't release a standalone app designed for the Apple Vision Pro when the device is launched in the US next month, according to a report. The streaming platform's app is available on Apple's iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS operating systems. Apple also allows app developers to update the tablet versions of their apps to work with visionOS, but it looks like Netflix subscribers will not be able to access the platform's content via an app when the headset makes its debut in the coming days.

Bloomberg reports that Netflix will not offer a dedicated app for customers who purchase Apple's $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) spatial computer when it arrives in the US on February 2. The company told the publication that just like subscribers who watch Netflix using a web browser on Mac computers, users will have to stream their content without a standalone app on the Vision Pro headset.

Netflix users will face a few limitations when watching content on the Vision Pro, according to the report, including no offline download support, limited video quality settings, and no "Environments" which means that you won't be able to watch content with an immersive background. The service also severely limits streaming quality on browsers like Firefox, Google Chrome, and Opera — Safari (macOS 11 or later) and Microsoft Edge support streaming at 4K resolution.

The world's most popular streaming platform was the most significant absentee on Apple's list of streaming services that would offer dedicated apps on the Vision Pro headset. On Wednesday, the company announced that several streaming apps would be supported on the Vision Pro, including Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Discovery+, Disney+, ESPN, Fubo, IMAX, MLB, MUBI, Max, NBA, PGA Tour, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, TikTok, and Tubi.

Customers who purchase the Apple Vision Pro will also have access to 150 3D movies including Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The headset allows wearers to watch videos in 2D and 3D along with Spatial Audio, according to Apple.

However, the lack of a standalone Netflix app for the Apple Vision Pro at launch will mean the upcoming headset — with its $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) price tag — might be a little less appealing for customers who were looking for a more immersive way to watch their favourite TV shows. It remains to be seen whether Netflix changes its stance if the Vision Pro is launched in other markets outside the US.

Dune
Read Review

Dune

  • Release Date 22 October 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
  • Director
    Denis Villeneuve
  • Producer
    Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Read Review

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 14 December 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Chris Pine, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Lauren VélezLuna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, Liev Schreiber
  • Director
    Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
Further reading: Netflix, Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro content, Apple, Wearables, Mixed Reality, Streaming
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
2K Revives Top Spin Tennis Series With TopSpin 2K25, Will Launch Soon

