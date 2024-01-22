Technology News
Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report

Popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify won't be available on Apple's mixed reality headset.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 January 2024 14:02 IST
Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The Disney+ app will be available on the Vision Pro, Apple has confirmed

  • All iPad apps will be available on visionOS, unless developers opt out
  • Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Teams will be supported
  • Apple has received submissions for around 250 aps with native support

Apple is gearing up to launch its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, with preorders for the device live right now in the US. The ambitious product, which Apple calls a “spatial computer,” will be the company's first new hardware category in nearly a decade. Apple Vision Pro claims to cater to productivity, entertainment, and gaming needs of users, offering over one million apps to make the device more lucrative. Ahead of its February 2 launch, however, major streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Spotify have opted to shun the new platform. But the Vision Pro won't have a shortage of apps at launch. Apple has reportedly received submissions from developers for around 250 apps with native support for visionOS.

According to a report from MacRumors, citing data compiled by Appfigures, popular third-party apps like Airmail, Box, Carrot Weather, Fantastical, Facades, JigSpace, and Mubi will natively support visionOS when the Vision Pro launches. Other supported apps include Night Sky, OmniPlan 4, Parcel, PCalc, Red Bull TV, Sky Guide, Tides, Webex, Zoom, and more.

Additionally, developers have been sharing a few apps that will be available and optimised for the Vision Pro at launch. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith and X user @M1Astra posted images and videos of several apps running on visionOS on Mastodon and X, respectively. According to the report, Microsoft's suite of apps like Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Teams, will run natively on visionOS. Their posts also show visionOS supported apps like LEGO Builder's Journey, Art Universe, Qlone, J.Crew, Lowe's and more.

The third-party optimised apps will come on top of natively supported apps from Apple that will come pre-installed on the mixed reality headset. These reportedly include App Store, Files, Freeform, Mail, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, Apple TV, and more. Additionally, the Vision Pro will also come with bunch of unoptimised apps preinstalled, including Podcasts, Books, Shortcuts, Reminders and more.

Bear in mind, apps available on the iPad and iPhone will automatically be available to download on the Vision Pro, too, unless the developer opts out of making their app available on the visionOS. Major streamers like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube have done exactly that.

Last week, it was reported that Netflix won't offer a standalone app on the Vision Pro, dealing a blow to Apple's entertainment offerings on its new headset. The Netflix app app is available on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS operating systems, but the streamer opted out from bringing its app on visionOS. Users can, however, access the Netflix website via a Web browser on the Vision Pro to stream content.

Popular video-content platform YouTube and audio streaming giant Spotify also followed suit, reportedly confirming that they had no plans to launch dedicated apps on visionOS. The iPad version of both apps will also not be available on Apple's newest platform.

Apple, has, however, confirmed a host of streaming and entertainment that will be running on visionOS when the Vision Pro launches February 2. According to the company's newsroom post, apps from streaming services like Disney+, ESPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and Mubi will be available to download on the headset.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple, Vision Pro, visionOS, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, Mubi, Disney Plus
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
