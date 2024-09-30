Technology News
Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Tipped to Begin in 2025 With M5 Chip and AI Spatial Computing Capabilities

The Apple Vision Pro successor may improve the “human-machine user interface” --- one of the biggest challenges for head-mounted display devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 12:00 IST
Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Tipped to Begin in 2025 With M5 Chip and AI Spatial Computing Capabilities

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro 2 is speculated to have a similar design as the current mixed reality headset

Highlights
  • Development of Apple Vision Pro successor is said to begin in 2025
  • The purported headset may be powered by M5 chipset
  • It is speculated to come with support for Apple Intelligence features
Apple Vision Pro 2 is said to be on the cards and its development may commence as soon as next year, according to an industry analyst. The mixed reality headset is speculated to boast a next-generation Apple silicon chipset that could support Apple Intelligence — the suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features which might help improve the overall user experience of the headset. Notably, this development comes amidst reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant could also launch a cheaper version of the Vision Pro with toned-down features and lower-resolution OLED displays to keep costs down.

Apple Vision Pro Successor Launch

In a blog post, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple might begin the mass production of its Vision Pro successor as soon as next year, with the second half of 2025 being the most likely timeframe. The purported device, arriving as Apple's second spatial computer, is speculated to bring upgrades under the hood.

The analyst suggests it will be powered by Apple's M5 chip, which in itself would be a successor to the M4 that the Cupertino-based tech giant debuted with its latest iPad Pro lineup in May this year. This chip is said to offer AI features powered by Apple Intelligence. Notably, the Vision Pro is powered by the Apple silicon M2 chip. Thus, if this move comes to fruition, it might spell a big upgrade in terms of computing power, at least on paper.

Additionally, it is also tipped to help improve the “human-machine user interface” which has emerged to be one of the biggest challenges for head-mounted display devices. Apple Intelligence, coupled with gesture control and eye-tracking capabilities, might offer a more intuitive experience this time around. The analyst says Apple's inclusion of AI features on the purported Vision Pro successor will be more noticeable than other devices, even the iPhone.

However, other hardware or the headset's overall design isn't slated to change — a move that Kuo suggests might help keep its costs down.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Lava Agni 3 5G to Debut in India This Week; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Comment

